Fiction: Who Are Those Three Bears?. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Villages in the valleys of the Himalayas, where there are little streams, some farming, and refuge from the harsh winter winds, are common. Heavy monsoon rains don't harm the dwellings because of their big stone construction and sloping slate roofs. During the fall months, pumpkins are often left to ripen on the roofs of homes.

I was woken by the rumbling and banging on the roof of a friend's home in a community in these hills one October night. I roused my companion and inquired as to what was going on.

"That bear is nothing," he insisted. If so, what are the chances? "No." The pumpkins are the target. We witnessed a black bear running across a field, leaving behind a trail of half-eaten pumpkins when we peered out the window a few minutes later.

The Himalayan bears go to lower elevations in search of food during the winter months when snow blankets the highest peaks. Foraging in fields might be hazardous due to their lack of peripheral vision and suspicion of moving objects. Then, like most wild creatures, they try to avoid human contact.

When a bear is after me, the locals usually tell me to go downhill. Bears are said to prefer running uphill over running downhill. I've never been pursued by a bear, and I'd rather avoid it. As for the mountain bears I've seen in India, they're always a treat.

Pumpkins, maize, plums, and apricots are among the favorites of Himalayan bears. Whew! A bear grumbled just as I was perched in an oak tree, expecting to spy on a couple of nearby pine martens. A tiny bear then strolled into the area under my tree. I was unconcerned since he was only a cub. When he finally started talking, I waited patiently for it.

A big anthill caught his attention as he made his way down the ground. This is when his nostrils started to fill with dust, and he began to huff and puff, breathing furiously in and out of them. Inconveniently, the anthill had been abandoned, so the bear made his way up the plum tree that was only a few feet away. It didn't take him long to make it to the tops of the trees. After that, he finally noticed me.

The bear climbed a few feet up the tree and sat on a branch for a while. There was a lot of bear activity on both sides of the branch, which was small. His head was nestled under a nearby branch. I couldn't see him anymore, so he was content with the fact that he was out of my sight.

As with all bears, this one had an insatiable need for knowledge. As a result, his dark nose crept inch by inch over the branch's edge. He immediately jerked his head back and tried to hide his face when he realized I was looking at him.

He repeated the action many times. As soon as he turned away, I made my way farther down my tree. When the bear realized that I had vanished, he was overjoyed and reached out to grab a plum from another limb. I couldn't hold back the laughter that welled up inside of me.

Tumbling out of the tree, the juvenile bear fell fifteen feet through the branches and landed on its back in a pile of dry leaves. Uninjured but shrieking and grunting his way across the clearing, he escaped. According to what he had to say, a bear had been seen in my buddy Prem's cornfield once. To have a good view of the moonlight field, we set up camp in the ancient cow shed.

A female bear made her way to the edge of the field at about midnight. It was clear that she noticed us. However, she had a serious case of the munchies. So, carefully emerging from the jungle, she stood on her hind legs and peered about to make sure the area was clear.

When she saw some Tibetan prayer flags placed between two trees, her attention was quickly diverted. Although she issued a grunt of disgust and started to move away, she was intrigued by the flapping of the flags. As a result, she halted and observed them.

The bear soon approached the flags, inspecting them from a variety of perspectives. Aware they were safe; she walked up to the flags and took them down as soon as she could. She made her way into the cornfield, grunting with evident contentment.

To prevent more crop loss, Prem began yelling. Their father was awakened by the sound of hammering on kerosene cans, and his children ran out of the home. The bear was enraged when she was denied her supper and ran away in a rage. I was delighted I wasn't in her way as she went downward at a fast pace. Whether going up or downhill, it's important to offer an enraged bear a fairly wide passage.