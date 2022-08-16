Fiction: The Tree of Life. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

The Tree of Life Stacey Gabrielle Koenitz Rozells/pexels

I had been sleeping on the verandah since the night was hot and rainy, and the home was too sweltering to sleep in. At the time, I was in my twenties and had started to make a livelihood.

As soon as possible, I'd be at the railway station, where I could get a train to Mumbai; from there, I'd be on a ship to the United Kingdom. A new life would begin, and my grandfather's small cottage would only come to mind in bits and pieces when I stopped to think about it.

As soon as I woke up, it started raining, and I realized that I had to get up and go somewhere. A young girl was looking at me intently from the veranda porch. I was startled awake when I saw her.

She had a flaming red ribbon wrapped around her pigtails, and she looked as pure as the rain and the red ground. She kept her gaze fixed on me, her expression stern. I smiled and said, 'Hello,' hoping to assuage her fears. The girl, on the other hand, acted professionally and just gave me a fleeting nod in response to my welcome.

'Can I help you in any way?' I inquired, flexing my muscles. "Do you live in the area?" She said, "Yes, but I can remain on my own." with confidence. When I said, "You're like me," I was able to forget about my twenty-year-old age for a short period. "I like being by myself, but I have to go today."

When she realized what had happened, she gasped in surprise. "Would you want to go to the UK?" She remarked that there is no place in this world that I don't want to visit. Aiming for destinations such as the United States of America and Africa, as well as Japan and Honolulu,

Perhaps, 'I responded. No one can stop me from going where I want to go. 'But, what are you looking for? Why are you here?' This is what I desire, yet I can't get to them. She pointed to a tree in the garden and said, "See?" with a sweep of her hand.

Broken and fallen blooms littered the ground around the coral tree in front of the home. There were a lot of crimson, pea-shaped blossoms on the tree's limbs. Okay, just give me a minute to get dressed. '

I smiled down at the upturned face of the girl as I perched on a lower branch and enjoyed the view of her. Then I said, "I'll toss them down for you," and walked away. It took me several twists to bend a branch since the wood was still fresh and green.

As I handed the girl the blossoming branch, I said, "I'm not sure I should do this." "Don't be concerned," she added. My grandfather's home, with its interwoven memories and ghosts of the past, suddenly brought back recollections of my boyhood. I remained alone, and I had no choice but to climb tamarind and jackfruit trees as my only means of transportation.

'How many buddies do you have?' I inquired about it. As if you needed any more proof. Is there a more skilled player available?

"The cook because the kitchen is more intriguing than the rest of the home, Dad lets me remain there. In addition, I like watching him prepare meals. And he feeds me and tells me stories," he adds.

If you're asked, 'Who's your second-best friend?' As she bowed her head to one side, she pondered for a long time. She promised. "I will give you the second-best." I decorated her hair with coral blooms. "That's very kind of you," I thought. I'm OK with being a runner-up.'

"It has come for me," I said as a tonga bell struck the gate. This is it for me. And thus I descended to the earth's surface. My baggage needs a helping hand. As we made our way to the balcony, I inquired. "There's no one here to assist me," I said. My time is up. I'm not going because I want to, but because I need to.

As I sat on the cot, finishing off the last of my packing, I heard my name being called. All of the house's doors had been locked. I'd hand over the keys to the caretaker as I made my way to the train station. I had already given the agent the go-ahead to try to sell the property. As of that point, everything had to be finished. Amid our thoughts and musings, we made our way to the waiting tonga in quiet. The young woman sat on the soggy ground at the side of the walkway and fixed her gaze on me.

As I said, "Thank you," I added, "I hope we'll get to meet each other again." Her last words to her were, "I'll see you in London," and she left. His desired destination was either the United States or Japan. This is something you'll be happy to hear since I told you so me. 'And who knows, maybe I'll return and we can catch up again.'

In this backyard. "Wouldn't it be nice?" She grinned and nodded. Because of it, we were prepared. The carriage began rattling as the tonga driver talked to his pony and the gravel road. We exchanged a smile and a wave. A spring of coral blossoms glistened in the young woman's fingers. The blooms broke apart and swayed in the air as she waved.

"Goodbye!" I made the call. The girl yelled out, 'Goodbye!' The ribbon from her ponytail had come undone and was now strewn among the coral blooms. Like the rain and the red soil, she was clean and fresh-smelling.