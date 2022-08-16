Fiction: The Story of the Thief. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Romi found me as a thief. I was a successful and experienced 15-year-old poker player. I approached Romi as he watched wrestling. He was approximately 25 and seemed calm, nice, and uncomplicated. I knew I could gain the boy's trust.

I remarked, "You look like a wrestler." Flattery breaks the ice. "So do you," he said, which surprised me since I was tiny and boney. To which I modestly said, "I do wrestle." "Name?" My response was simply, "Hari Singh." To avoid being caught and losing my job, I hid under a new identity every month. After these formalities, Romi commented on the grunting, gasping wrestlers. I followed him as he left. He said, "Hello." I smiled brightly. I replied, "Work for me." I can't pay you yet. I pondered it. Maybe I misjudged him. I requested food. Cooking? "I cook." Another falsehood. If you cook, I'll feed you.

He showed me his room above Delhi Sweet Shop and instructed me to sleep on the balcony. Romi handed the dinner I made to a stray dog and urged me to go. But I kept smiling, and he couldn't help laughing.

He afterward claimed he'd teach me to cook. He taught me to write my name and promised to teach me to write sentences and add numbers. Thanks! Once I could write like an educated person, I'd have no limits.

Working for Romi was great. I brewed tea in the morning and then bought the day's groceries, earning 2 or 3 rupees. He probably knew I earned money this way, but he didn't mind. Romi earned money intermittently. He'd borrow for one week, then lend. He was worried about his next paycheck but would rejoice when it came. He wrote for Delhi and Bombay periodicals.

One evening, he brought home a bundle of notes stating he'd sold a book. That night, I observed him hiding the money beneath the mattress. Aside from cheating on the shopping, I hadn't done anything for Romi at my regular job. I had several chances. Romi was the most trustworthy person I'd encountered.

So, robbing him was hard. I robbed a greedy guy easily. Robbing a decent guy might be tricky. If he doesn't notice, the venture loses all flavors. I urged myself to go to work. If I don't accept the money, he'll spend it on his pals. He doesn't pay me. Romi slept well. Over the balcony, moonlight fell on his bed. I sat on the floor, thinking. I may take the 10:30 express to Lucknow with the money. I crawled to bed from under my cover.

I looked for notes beneath the mattress. I silently removed the package when I discovered it. Romi snorted and rolled over. I fled the room, startled. Once outside, I ran. Money was in a vest pocket beneath my shirt. After I got away from Romi's, I walked and counted the money in the envelope. $700 in the 50s I could be a royal for a week.

I didn't stop at the ticket office (I'd never paid a ticket) and ran straight to the platform. The Lucknow Express left. I should have jumped inside a cabin before the train picked up speed, but I was delayed for some reason and missed my opportunity.

I was alone on the platform after the train left. Where to sleep? I lacked friends because I thought they were problems. I didn't want to attract attention by sleeping at a neighboring motel. I just knew the robber well. I wandered the market after leaving the station.

In my brief profession, I studied people's expressions after losing possessions. Greed displayed terror, wealthy fury, and poor resignation. I knew Romi's expression would reveal just a bit of regret when he found the crime — not for the loss of money, but the loss of trust. The nights were cold and rainy in northern India in November. I sat in the clock tower. Beggars and vagrants wrapped themselves up in blankets beside me. At midnight the notes were drenched.

Romi's cash in the morning, Dad would have given me five rupees to go to the movies, but now I had everything: no more cooking, racing to the market, or learning to write sentences. Sentences! In the excitement of the theft, I forgot about them. I realized that writing entire phrases could earn me thousands of rupees. Was easy to steal. Being a big, smart, respected guy was different. I should return to Romi to learn to read and write, I persuaded myself.

It's simpler to take than to return something discreetly, so I raced back to my room. I softly opened the door and stood in the moonlight. Sleeping Romi. I moved to the bedhead and grabbed the notes. My hand sensed his breath. I stayed motionless. Then I slid the money under the mattress.

Romi prepared tea when I got up late the following morning. He extended his hand. He held a 50-rupee note. Sobbed. Yesterday, he earned some money. Now I can play regularly. I felt better. The letter was still damp from the night's rain when I took it. So he knew my crime. His lips and eyes were silent. He said, 'Today we'll write sentences.' I smiled warmly at Romi. The grin came naturally.