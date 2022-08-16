Fiction: Walking Trees. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Once, while I sat on the veranda with Grandfather, I observed a vine's tendril dangling in the air close by. In the calm light of a North Indian winter, I watched as the tendril made its way towards Grandfather. Then, after another twenty minutes, it had passed the threshold and was resting on his toes.

I'm sure there's a scientific reason for the plant's behavior, but I preferred to assume it traveled over the stairs just because it wanted to be close to Grandfather. One was constantly drawn to him and wanted to get closer to him.

The garden had become a lovely spot after Grandfather joined me under a tree when I felt lonely sitting there by myself. Because he had worked in the Indian Forest Service for so long, it was only natural that he should have an appreciation for trees.

After he retired, he bought a home outside of Dehradun and planted trees all around it as a haven for nature lovers. There are a variety of citrus fruits, such as limes and mandarins, as well as jacarandas and Persian lilacs. As a result of the valley's excellent soil, plants and trees thrived.

In addition to the pre-house, the complex included several trees, including a large peepul that grew through the crumbling walls of an abandoned outhouse, smashing bricks over in its path. Stunning Peepul trees adorn the landscape.

Because of their slender waists and broader chests than other trees, their leaves spin like tops no matter how still the air is, beckoning you into the shade. She wanted the peepul tree chopped down, but Grandfather answered, "Let it alone; we can always construct another outhouse."

Flowers were my grandmother's favorite thing to cultivate, and she would purchase catalogs and seeds regularly. To attract butterflies, he continued, "there's only one way to do it: cultivate flowers." Grandfather assisted her with gardening not because he was obsessed with flower gardens, but because he loved butterflies.

Grandfather wasn't satisfied with just planting trees on our property; he wanted to do more. It was during the rainy season that he would go out to plant trees in the bush beyond the riverbed. You must be mistaken since no one ever visits here! Initially, I voiced my displeasure. Who's going to see them now?

Grandfather said, 'See, we're not planting them solely to better the view.' Many animals and birds reside in this area and need food and a place to live. '

But trees are needed by both humans and other animals as well, he pointed out. These plants are planted for fruit and flower production; leaf and seed production; and to keep the desert at bay, as well as to attract rain and protect riverbanks from erosion. Yes, and for wood as well. As long as human beings continue to take down trees without replacing them, the earth will soon become a barren wasteland. '

To me, the idea of a world without trees was like a nightmare, so I jumped at the chance to assist Grandfather with his tree-planting efforts. So he read me this George Morris poem as we worked. "Woodman, save that tree! Not even a single leaf should be looked at! It shielded me as a child, and I'll do the same today.

According to Grandfather, the trees will eventually start to move again. There was a period when they could move about like normal humans, but they haven't been able to do so in thousands of years. ‘They were then bound to a single location by a meddling busybody's spell. However, they're constantly on the go. You can see how far they extend their arms. A few manage to go quite a distance, like a banyan tree with its traveling aerial roots. '

We came upon a little rocky island in a dried riverbed and set out to explore it. In the foothills, riverbeds like these are frequent, and although they are dry in the summer, they flood during the monsoon.

It was discovered that an island had a little mango tree growing on it. According to Grandfather, "if a little tree can grow here, then so can others." We headed off with tamarind, laburnum, and coral tree seedlings and cuttings as soon as the rain started and as rivers could still be crossed, we spent the day planting them on the island.

Rambling was the order of the day throughout the monsoon season. There was something new to see around every corner. The miraculous touch of the showers had created life and greenness out of the dirt and rock and leafless boughs.

In the distance, you could see the vines with large leaves sprouting. Plants were growing in the most unexpected of locations. There would be peepuls sprouting from the ceiling and mangos on the window sill. To keep the home from collapsing, we had to get rid of them.

Grandmother scowled and replied, 'If you want to live in a tree, that's OK with me.' I like to have a roof over my head, and I won't let the jungle bring it down. ' I was then taken away to a boarding school during the Second World War. For the holidays, I spent time with my father in Delhi, where I was able to see my family. My grandparents sold the home and moved to England while I was still in the United States. After a few years in England, I also left India for a long period.

When I eventually returned to Dehradun, it was several years later. As I went out of town toward the riverbed after initially stopping at the old home, I saw how little it had changed. I remember it being February.

Coral blossoms in their entire fiery red splendor drew my attention as I peered over the dry watercourse. Unlike the parched riverbed, the island was lush and lush. Squirrels were living in the trees, and I was questioned with an amusing "who are you?" "Who are you?" I inquired as I climbed higher into the trees.

The trees, on the other hand, appeared to recognize me and called me closer. Other smaller trees, wild plants, and grasses have sprung up as a result of the trees' protection. The trees that we planted a long time ago have indeed grown. They had resumed their trek. One little part of Grandfather's desire has come to fruition.