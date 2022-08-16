Fiction: Until We Meet Again. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

These are the places you'll find us: The Oaks, Holly Mount, The Parsonage, the Pines, Dumbarnie, Mackinnon's Hall, and Windermere. In the vicinity of a major Indian hill station, there are still some historic buildings with these names.

Over a century ago, British immigrants erected them to escape the sweltering heat of the plains. Wild cats, owls, goats, and the odd mule-driver have taken up residence in some of the abandoned buildings. The odds of survival are greater for other people.

Mulberry Lodge, a little whitewashed hamlet, stands out among these imposing buildings. Miss Mackenzie, an old British spinster, was also a resident of the house. She was vivacious and wore well-preserved vintage clothing. She went into town once a week to buy butter, jam, soap, and maybe an eau-de-cologne bottle.

Before World War I, Miss Mackenzie had resided there since she was a teenager. They were all dead: her parents, brother, and sister. She was able to survive on a tiny pension and gifts from a childhood acquaintance. Few people came to see her — the local priest, postman, and milkman. She had a huge black cat with dazzling golden eyes as many other lonely seniors had.

There were dahlias, gladioli, chrysanthemums, and rare orchids in her modest garden. Wildflowers, trees, birds, and insects fascinated her. When it came to plants, she didn't devote much time to studying them, but she felt a strong connection to the world around her.

The month of September had arrived, and the rain had ended. The African marigolds, grown by Miss Mackenzie, were in full flower. She prayed for a mild winter this year since the cold was becoming more uncomfortable for her. She noticed a schoolboy picking wildflowers on the hill above her home one day as she was tending to her garden. She yelled out, 'What are you up to, young man?'

While running up the hillside, the youngster fell on pine needles and fell into Miss Mackenzie's flowerbed. He was alarmed. He could do nothing but grin and say, "Good morning, Miss," when he realized he had no other choice.

Saying, 'Good morning,' Miss Mackenzie was firm. "Would you please move out of my flower bed?" she said. As he approached Miss Mackenzie, the child walked cautiously across the flowering nasturtiums.

She told him, "You should be at school." Asked, "What are your intentions?" "Picking flowers, Miss." Ferns and wildflowers were displayed by him. Her weapons were taken away from her. She hadn't seen a guy interested in flowers in a long time.

"Do you like flowers?" she asked, her voice rising. 'Yes, Miss.' There are botanists and botanists in me.' 'A botanist, do you mean?' A resounding "yes," from "Miss." "Wow, that's a first." Are these flowers familiar to you? '

He showed her a little golden bloom and explained, "This is a buttercup." This light pink flower with a heart-shaped leaf intrigued him, but he didn't know what it was.

According to Miss Mackenzie, a wild begonia was growing in the pot. "Then there's the purple salvia." "Do you have any books on flowers?" Not at all, Miss. To see one, you'll have to come in.’

She ushered him into a cluttered living room filled with books, flowers, and jars of jam. He sat on the chair's edge uncomfortably. The cat sprang to his knees and curled up with a quiet purr.

She inquired, "What's your name?" as she sifted through her library. "Anil, Miss," he said. In response to the question, "And where do you reside?" Delhi is where I go after school ends. ‘His company is located there.' Then, "Oh, and what about that?" My name is Mia. '" Yes, they are. I'm sorry, but we don't have any.'

When she retrieved a large book off the shelf, she replied, "Ah, here we are!" There is probably just a single copy of the 1892 book Flora Himaliensis in India. Anil, this is a great resource for you. There are more wild Himalayan flowers than any other naturalist has ever documented. However, botanists who spend all their time looking at microscopes instead of in the mountains have yet to discover many new species of plants. One of these days, I hope you'll take action. '

A resounding "yes," from "Miss." She stoked the fire and started the kettle in preparation for a cup of tea. In a moment, they were engrossed in the book, the elderly Englishwoman and the young Indian kid. The youngster took notes while Miss Mackenzie showed him the many flowers that bloomed in the area surrounding the hill station he was staying in.

When Anil eventually stood to go, he requested, "May I come again?" "If you like," Miss Mackenzie said. Then again, not during school hours. I urge you to attend all of your courses.

Following that, Anil paid Miss Mackenzie frequent visits and almost always brought her an unknown wildflower to identify. She eagerly anticipated seeing the youngster. When he hadn't shown up for more than a week, she would scold the cat.

Snow had begun to fall on the distant mountains by the middle of October, only a week before the end of the school year. A snowy mountain against a blue sky loomed over the rest of the peaks. As dusk fell, the peak's hues changed from orange to pink and finally crimson.

Which mountain is this? Anil's response was a yes. According to Miss Mackenzie, "It must be above 15,000 feet." No road leads there, which is something I've always wanted to do. There will be blooms that aren't seen around here, such as blue gentian and purple columbine, on the lower slopes.

Anil made a surprise appearance on the day before school was to be dismissed for the year. Just as he was about to go out the door, Miss Mackenzie snatched the Flora Himaliensis from his grasp. To convey her gratitude would be futile.

The man argued, 'But I'll be back next year and I'll be able to see it then,' because it's so important! 'He adds. That's why I'm handing this over to you. Anything less means that it will be picked up by junk traders.

However... Miss... "Don't argue." The young man answered, "Goodbye, Miss Mackenzie," as he saluted and tucked the book under his arm. She was surprised to hear him use her name since he never did.

Flowers in the garden were quickly wiped off by high winds that brought rain and sleet. The cat remained in her usual spot at the foot of the bed, curled up in a ball. However, despite her efforts, Miss Mackenzie was still chilly. Her fingers were so stiff that it took her almost an hour to open a can of baked beans. After that, it snowed, and the milkman didn't arrive for many days.

She was so tired that she stayed in bed for much of the day. It was the coziest spot. A cat and a hot water bottle kept her feet toasty while she slept. Summer and spring were her favorites. The primroses would be in bloom in three months, and Anil would be returning.

The hot water bottle exploded, flooding the bed. The blankets stayed wet for many days since the sun had not been out for a long time. Because of a chill, Miss Mackenzie was forced to stay in her chilly, uncomfortable bed.

One night, a strong wind arose and blew open the bedroom window. Miss Mackenzie couldn't shut it since she couldn't get up. The rain and sleet were carried into the room by the wind. The cat cuddled up on the woman's chest. The body began to lose its heat around dawn, and the cat climbed out of the bed and began clawing at the floor.

The milkman came as the sunshine flooded in through the window. The cat sprang from the window sill as soon as he put some milk into the saucer in the doorway. The milkman greeted Miss Mackenzie. In the absence of a response, he popped his head out of the window and yelled her name.

There was no response from Miss Mackenzie. A trip to the mountains, where blue gentian and purple columbine bloom, was on the agenda for her.