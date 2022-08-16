Fiction: In the Presence of Pret. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

My grandmother decided to relocate us out of our current residence. Pret had been making everyone's lives miserable, and it was all due to this naughty ghost. Our Pret originally made his home in the branches of an ancient peepul tree that had grown through the complex wall and expanded over our yard on one side and across the road on the other. In India, parents often reside in peepul trees.

The Pret had lived there peacefully for many years, never troubling anybody in the home. I'm guessing he was preoccupied with the traffic on the road. When a tonga went by, it would sometimes scare the pony and throw the cart off the road.

Now and then, he'd jump into the engine of a vehicle or a bus and cause a breakdown. Sikhs would curse and wonder how the wind had blown up so abruptly, just to go down just as swiftly. Although the Pret might be touched and sometimes heard, he was not visible to the naked eye.

People steered clear of the peepul tree at all hours of the night. The Pret was rumored to leap down your throat and damage your stomach if you yawned under the tree. The tailor at Grandmother's house was often late with his work and blamed it on the Pret.

He once failed to snap his fingers in front of his mouth, which is usually essential while yawning under peepul trees, and the Pret had gotten in without a hitch. Since then, Jaspal has been plagued by gastrointestinal issues.

Until one day, when the peepul tree was felled, leaving our family alone. No one was to blame except for Grandpa, who had granted permission to the Public Works Department to take down the tree that had been standing on our farm. A tree and a portion of a wall were obstructing progress on widening the road, so they were removed.

Whatever the scenario may be, not even a ghost will be able to defeat the PWD. We noticed that the Pret, deprived of his tree, had taken up home in the cottage after just a few days. To prove his worth as a good pret, he quickly got into all kinds of trouble around the home.

To begin, he started concealing Grandmother's glasses whenever she removed them. I know I placed them on the dressing table,' she complained. It wasn't long before they were spotted perched on the wild boar's nose as it hung on the porch wall. A few days later, when the glasses reappeared only to be found hanging from the parrot cage's wires, it was accepted that someone else was responsible for this prank, which was first attributed to me.

He was the last to be affected. He awoke one morning to discover all of his precious sweet peas cut off and scattered around the ground in the garden. Next in line to die was Uncle Ken. Getting him out of bed was the worst thing that could happen to him since he was such a deep sleeper. So, when he came to the breakfast table looking tired and sleepy, we asked if he was feeling better.

After an exhausting day, he said, "I couldn't sleep a wink." Because of this, whenever I was ready to fall asleep, the bedclothes would be taken off the mattress. At least a dozen times, I had to get up and pick them up off the floor. He gave me a creepy look as he peered at me. "Young guy, where did you sleep the night before?"

I was able to provide an alibi. In my grandfather's chamber, I responded. Grandfather agreed, saying, "That's correct." I also have trouble falling asleep. His sleep-walking would have roused me from my rest.' "It's the spirit from the peepul tree," the grandmother said.

There it is, invading the home. Ken's bedclothes, then my glasses, then the sweet peas, and now his! What's next for it? I'd want to know! We didn't have to ponder for long before we concluded. A string of mishaps ensued. Vases and paintings toppled off tables and the walls. The teapot was littered with parrot feathers, and the bird himself sent forth angry squawks in the middle of the night. Two crows attacked Uncle Ken as he threw a crow's nest out of the window.

Things only became worse when Aunt Minnie arrived to visit. Aunt Minnie seems to be disliked by the Pret right away. She was the perfect target for a vengeful spirit since she was a neurotic, easily agitated person. Suddenly, she arrived in the living room, frothing at the mouth, and we fled for our lives. The rabies rumor was screamed out by Uncle Ken.

Minnie complained to her aunt two days later about a grapefruit that she said had sprung from the pantry shelf and hurtled right towards her nose. A swollen and bruised nose was a clear indication of the assault. Aunt Minnie said that life in Upper Burma was calmer than it is now.

"We'll have to leave this home," the grandmother said. Ken and Minnie are going to have a mental breakdown if we stay any longer. I was supposed to have died a long time ago, so I was surprised when she didn't. It was Aunt Minnie who had the last laugh.

However, I am on board with the idea of a new home, 'I added with a smile. Even doing my coursework is a struggle for me right now. Always empty ink bottle' As the saying goes, "Last night, there was ink in the soup." Those were the words of my grandfather.

There were countless mishaps before we finally started moving into our new home. Two bullock carts filled with furniture and heavy baggage were sent ahead of schedule. There was a lot of stuff on the top of the old automobile, including bags and culinary utensils. There was no room for anybody else, so Grandfather took the wheel.

On our way to school, we heard a strange noise on the top of the vehicle, like someone was laughing and chatting to themselves. Someone could ask, "Is that a parrot on the overhead bin?" the question was posed by Grandpa.

A bullock-cart cage holds him, according to the grandmother. He pulled over, got out, and inspected the car's roof. After exiting the vehicle, he got back in and started the engine. "Nothing up there," he remarked. A parrot was heard saying, "I'm sure I heard that."

Grandfather had gone a considerable distance before the giggling began again, and a squeaky tiny voice could be heard in the background. It's been widely reported. Rather, it was the Pret expressing its thoughts to itself.

There is no stopping us now! It made a happy noise. 'A brand new home. What a treat that will be! "Wow, what a great time we'll have!"