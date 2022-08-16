Fiction: Wearing a Coat. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

On that bright night, when the moon rose above Himalayan peaks, I could see patches of snow on the roadways of the hill resort. I was tempted to remain in bed with a book and a hot water bottle, but I had made a promise to the Kapadias that I would attend their party.

With two sweaters, an old football scarf, and an overcoat, I headed out into the night. About halfway to the Kapadias' home, I observed a girl standing in the middle of the road. It was a little over a mile.

Her age would put her between the ages of sixteen and seventeen. She wore a pink and purple sequined outfit that reminded me of my grandmother's family book, with long hair that fell to her waist. When I got closer, I realized that she had beautiful eyes and a smoldering grin.

I greeted them with "Good evening." There is a chill in the air tonight. To which he replied, "Are you going to the party?" There you go. Also, based on your stunning outfit, I'm assuming you'll be attending. Come on, let's finish this together.'

As we walked through the deodars, we noticed the Kapadias' home lit up in the distance. The young lady identified herself as Julie when I asked her name. However, I had only been at the hill station for a few months and hadn't seen her before.

At the celebration, there were a lot of people, but no one appeared to recognize Julie. Everyone assumed she was a friend of mine, even though she wasn't. I didn't say anything to the contrary. She was someone who was lonely and wanted to make friends. She seemed like she was enjoying herself as well.

At first, I didn't notice that she was very active in the food or drink departments, but when the music started, she was dancing nonstop. She was either alone or with a companion; it didn't matter; she was entirely immersed in the music.

Unfortunately, I had to wake up at the crack. As I lay in bed, I realized that I had had a large quantity of punch. Then Julie placed her arm around mine as I was saying my goodbyes and wishing everyone a happy holiday season. My first question to Julie was: "Where do you live?" She said, "At Wolfsburg." In other words, "right on top of the hill."

I announced the presence of a chilling breeze. The garment is lovely, but it doesn't seem to be particularly insulated.'" You'd best put on my overcoat while you're here. 'Don't worry, I'm well-defended. ‘She allowed me to put my coat over her shoulders and did not object. After that, we set off on our way home. Then again, I didn't have to accompany her the whole trip. She remarked, 'There's a shortcut from here,' approximately where we'd first met. Instead of descending the slope, I'll simply climb up it. '

"Do you know it well?" This was the mystery I was attempting to solve. In the end, it's a pretty small route. 'Oh, I've walked this route before.' It's a staple in my toolkit. In addition, the night sky is very clear.

Then I told her to keep her coat on and go on her way. I'll be able to get it tomorrow, she added. She grinned and nodded after a little pause. After that, she vanished up the hill, leaving me all by myself to return home.

The next morning, I set out towards Wolfsburg. There was an open iron gate leading to a tiny creek, from whence the house's name may have come. But there was little left of the home itself. The only remnants left were a damaged chimney and a few Doric pillars that remained where the veranda should have been.

Is Julie playing a prank? Is this the right house? To find out whether she knew Julie, I strolled around the hill to the Taylors' mission home and asked the elderly Mrs. Taylor if she had any information. "I don't think so," she replied. You may be wondering, 'Where does she reside?' I was made aware. However, the house is a complete wreck. '

Wolfsburg is deserted; no one has lived there in forty years. In the house, the Mackinnons were. One of the first settlers in this area was However after their daughter died, 'She came to a halt and gave me a strange look. Her name was Julie, or at least I assumed it was. The couple sold the home when she died and left town.

It was abandoned and eventually fell into disrepair. However, it's impossible that this is the Julie you're hoping to find. In those days, there wasn't much you could do to save her from the ravages of consumption. Her last resting place may be found at the nearby cemetery. ' I thanked Mrs. Taylor and proceeded slowly to the cemetery, almost against my will, even though I didn't want to know anymore.

There existed a little graveyard under the deodars. You could see the Himalayas' perpetual snow contrasted against the sky's immaculate blue. Soldiers, merchants, explorers, and the children they left behind are buried here, together with the spouses and children they left behind. I found Julie's tomb in no time. This grave featured a basic headstone, with her name prominently carved onto it: Julie Mackinnon was an American actress and singer who lived from 1920 to 1939.

One minute she's here with us, and then she's gone. She says. "Gone to her Maker, gone to her rest." Although countless monsoons had washed through the cemetery, one monument had remained unscathed. A familiar face waited behind the headstone just as I was about to depart. I made my way to the spot where it was.

That's where I found my overcoat, all neatly folded on the grass. There was no thank you letter. However, I felt a gentle touch on my face, and I knew it was a thank-you note.