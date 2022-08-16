Fiction: It's a Long Way Down. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

The bush seemed eerily quiet at this time of day. The railway embankment sliced a passage through the thick evergreen trees, creating a shimmering heat wave. The railroad tracks resembled two long, black serpents slithering down the mountain and into the tunnel below.

Suraj waited for the mid-afternoon train near the cutting. He wasn't at a railway station, and he wasn't going to catch one there either. He waited for the steam engine to emerge from the tunnel so that he might get a glimpse of it.

After leaving town, he rode his bike through the bush till he arrived at a small community. This is where he abandoned his bicycle and made his way to the tunnel's exit.

He raised his gaze. The piercing whine of the engine could be heard in the distance. Due to the looming train, he could not see anything, but a distant, thunder-like roar from the tunnel alerted him that the train was on its way.

As soon as the steam engine emerged from the tunnel, it snorted and suffered like some green, black, and gold dragon from Suraj's fantasy world. It was a challenge to the bush, showering sparks on all sides.

Suraj retreated a few feet instinctively. And suddenly, the train was gone, leaving just a thick column of smoke to float above the towering shisham trees of the countryside. Suddenly, the woods were silent. Nobody made a move. He left the drifting smoke in his thoughts and walked down the slope toward the tunnel.

As he moved farther down the tunnel, it became darker. At that point, the sky was completely dark. Suraj had to check back at the entrance to make sure there was still daylight outside. After him, the tunnel's only other aperture was a little spherical circle of illumination. Smoke from the train could be seen for many hours before a new train traveled through the same tunnel. It had become a forest again since then.

Because there was nothing to do or see in the tunnel, Suraj didn't bother to stop. He had merely wanted to go through so that he would know what the interior of a tunnel was actually like. The walls were dripping wet and spongy. A bat swooped by. The lizard scurried between the lines of the drawing.

After emerging from the shadows, Suraj was blinded by the unexpected glimmering of the sun. Looking up at the mountainside, he put his hand up to shield his eyes. It seemed to him that there was movement between the trees. A flash of orange and yellow, with a long, swishing tail, was all that could be seen. It was only visible for a split second before vanishing between the trees.

The watchman's cottage is situated around fifty feet from the tunnel's mouth. The front of the cottage was adorned with marigolds, and at the rear was a small vegetable garden. The watchman was responsible for inspecting the tunnel and removing any obstructions. He'd travel the length of the tunnel every day before the train arrived.

To rest, he would go back to his hut and doze off. In the event of a problem, the driver would slow down by waving a red flag back up the line. The tunnel was also inspected at night by the watchman, who used an oil lamp to illuminate the passageway.

In the event of a porcupine on the track, he would be unable to halt the train. If the train was in danger, he would return to the track and shine his light at the oncoming locomotive. If all went according to plan, he would put his lantern outside the hut and retire to sleep.

When he saw the youngster emerge from the tunnel, he was about to go to his cot for the afternoon siesta. "Welcome, welcome. I don't get guests very frequently," remarked Suraj when he was just a few feet away. The reason for your tunnel inspection has been revealed. Please sit down for a moment and explain yourself. '

Is this your bridge?' The watchman confirmed, "It is." Since no one else will be involved, it's genuinely my tunnel. The government loaned it to me. Suraj took a seat on the cot's edge. "I wanted to watch the train," he added. Then, 'I thought I'd go down the tunnel,' and suddenly it had vanished. When I said, 'And what did you discover?'

"Nothing." I couldn't see a thing. In any case, I don't know what it was since it went away so rapidly when I came out. "This was a leopard you saw," the watchman remarked. "It's my leopard." "No, I don't, but I do have a leopard." My answer is "Yes, I do."

Does the government have any use for it? In my opinion, 'I do not believe so.' Does it pose a risk? As opposed to popular belief, this leopard prefers to stay to itself. It spends a few days in this region once a month. As Suraj put it, "Have you been here for a long time?" "A long time." My name is Sunder Singh.

"Hello, my name is Suraj," she said. There’s one train during the day. In the middle of the night, as well. The night mail comes through the tunnel, haven't you seen it? ' 'No.' When will it arrive? '

The time should be about nine o'clock if nothing goes wrong. If you'd like to join me, I'd be happy to have you. I'll drive you back to your house when the party is over. ' Said Suraj, 'I'm going to ask my folks.' When asked, "Will it be okay?"

This is the case. The forest is a more secure environment than the city. In the town last month, I almost got run over by a bus because of my lack of mobility. Stretched out on the cot, Sunder Singh yawned and fell asleep. Then, my buddy, I'm going to take a nap right now. Even during the day, it's unbearably sweltering out there. "

Suraj bemoaned the fact that "everyone goes to sleep in the afternoon." As soon as my father finishes his meal, he lays down. 'Well, animals also take naps when it's hot outside. Only the lads can't or won't go to sleep. '

As soon as Sunder Singh put a banana leaf over his face to keep the insects at bay, he fell asleep. Suraj sat up, scanning the rails above and below him. After that, he set off on foot to return to the settlement. He arrived at the watchman's cabin the next evening, just before twilight, as the trees began to fall softly to the ground.

Thankfully, the soil was beginning to cool and a gentle breeze began blowing through the trees after a long and scorching day. It smelled like mango flowers and brought with it the hope of rain. Sunder Singh was eagerly awaiting Suraj's return. The flowers in his modest garden had been watered, and they seemed to be in good health. A little oil stove was heating a pot of water. He said, "I'm preparing tea." The best way to kill time while waiting for a train is with a cup of hot tea.

In the background, the tailorbirds shrill chirping, and the raucous conversation of the seven sisters kept them company while they enjoyed their tea. Birds became quiet as the dusk faded, and a few continued to sing. Sunder Singh turned on his oil lantern and said that it was time for him to begin his inspection of the underground passageway. While Suraj sat on the cot, drinking his tea, he made his way down the tunnel.

The trees seemed to draw closer to him in the darkness. As night fell, the sounds of the forest came alive with the barking howl, deer's scream, and the sweet tonk-tonk of a nightjar. It seemed as if the trees themselves were making noises that Suraj didn't recognize: creaking’s and whispers that made it seem as if they were awakening, extending their limbs and fingers in the dim light.

With his lantern in hand, Sunder Singh remained within the tunnel. A few seconds of alertness were all it took for him to rise and look into the darkness. He was used to the night noises and didn't give them any consideration. As he made his way back to Suraj, he hummed to himself gently. The night mail was still five minutes away.

A rhythmic sawing sound, as if someone were chopping down a limb of a tree, reached both Sunder Singh and Suraj as they sat down on the cot next to each other. Inquiringly, "What is that?" Suraj mumbled something. Sunder Singh remarked, "It's the leopard." It may be in the tunnel, 'he said.

Suraj kindly informed him that the train would arrive shortly. "That's right, my dear. It's also possible that if we don't get the leopard out of the tunnel, it will be run over and killed. Not with me on board. ' What if we attempt to expel it and are attacked as a result? Suraj began to understand the watchman's anxiety when he inquired about it.

'It's not this leopard.' It has a good grasp of who I am. Our paths have crossed several times. We won't be harmed by its preference for goats and stray dogs. Even so, I'm bringing my ax along just in case. Suraj, you may remain here, 'I told him.

"No, I won't be leaving without you either." Instead of sulking all by myself in the dark, 'I understand, but you must remain near me. There is nothing to be afraid of. ' Sunder Singh made his way into the tunnel, his lantern held aloft, screaming to frighten the beast away. Suraj followed closely after, but he was unable to yell in response. There was a lot of dryness in his throat.

After about twenty yards inside the tunnel, a leopard was seen by the light from the bulb. It was lurking about fifteen feet away from the train rails. It wasn't a huge leopard, but it had a lean and agile appearance. It sank to the ground, its tail wagging, its fangs bared and growling.

Both Suraj and Sunder Singh yelled in unison. In the darkness, their voices could be heard. Unsure of how many scary people were in the tunnel with him, the leopard sprang to his feet and retreated into the shadows.

Sunder Singh and Suraj traveled the length of the tunnel to make certain it was gone. The rails began to hum as soon as they returned to the main entrance. They were aware of the approaching train.

Suraj felt the rails tremble as he pressed his palm to them. In the distance, he could hear the roar of a train. As it blasted up the steep slopes of the cutting, the engine hissed and spat sparks at them as it came around the curve. When it thundered by Suraj like the gorgeous dragon of his dreams, it rushed right for the tunnel and went through it.

When it was gone, the woodland appeared to come to life again, breathing and moving. Only the rails rattled in response to the passage of the train, which had already passed. And they were terrified when, almost a week later, the same train passed by with Suraj and his father on board.

Sukhraj's father had his hands in his pockets and was working on some paperwork. At an open window, Suraj sat and stared out into the abyss. On a business trip to Delhi, his father decided to take his son along. Most of the time, he grumbled, he had no idea where he was going. The moment has come for him to learn about my business, I believe.

The night mail sped through the woodland with hundreds of passengers. As they proceeded into the jungle's periphery, little flickering lights appeared and went.

The roar of the train passing over a little bridge could be heard by Suraj. The cottage beside the cutting was obscured by darkness, but he knew they were nearing the tunnel. Suraj's eyes were strained as he stared out into the darkness when the engine's piercing whistle caught his attention. No one could see Sunder Singh, but he knew his pal was somewhere nearby because of the light.

Even though the train had just come out of a narrow tunnel and was now rumbling across wide plains, Suraj stopped to think about the lonely clearing in the woods where he had once seen a watchman standing guard with a lamp, lighting the night for passing steam engines and leopards alike.