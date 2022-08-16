Fiction: Fruits from the Wild. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Fruits from the Wild Valeria Boltneva/pexels

It took a long time to go to school. It was all downhill from there: downhill through the rose gardens, over the tiny creek, around the barren brown hill. Then it was all upward from there: up the narrow little bazaar, through fruit stands stacked with oranges, guavas, bananas, and apples.

In the hills, in the light of the winter sun, the boy's sight was frequently drawn to the piles of golden oranges, which had been cultivated on the plains just moments before. When he smelled summer melons, his nose twitched, and his fingers sometimes caressed the smooth down on the skin of a peach. They were, however, forbidden fruits. They were beyond his financial reach.

He ate breakfast at seven o'clock in the morning and dinner when he got home from school. He was almost certain to find a piece of wild fruit on his way to or from school; this was especially true while his instructor was lecturing him on honesty, bravery, duty, and self-sacrifice.

Vijay was the boy's name, and he came from a hamlet near Mussoorie. He grew up on a few small terraces his parents had cultivated on the hillside. There was hardly enough food for them to eat from the crops of potatoes, onions, barley, and maize. The stinging-nettle tips were cooked and turned into a spinach-like meal when greens were scarce.

Vijay's parents knew how important it was for their son to attend school, so they made it as inexpensive as possible for him to go. Despite this, it was just four miles to town, and a lengthy walk makes a child hungry.

Nonetheless, wild berries were a constant presence. The thorny bilberry bushes produce purple berries that are ready to eat in the spring and summer months. Spots of blood on the bright green monsoon grass where wild strawberries thrive in shaded areas. Cherries with a sour, tart flavor and rough meddlers. There was nothing that Vijay couldn't get to with his razor-sharp teeth and incisor-tipped tongue. Rhododendron blooms bloomed in March as well.

It was his mother who created jam out of them. But Vijay was content with the way things were. To get the delicious fluid to flow down his throat, he bit on the petals with his tongue. However, there was no wild fruit in November. Only the monkeys could eat the bitter acorns that fell from the oak trees.

With his sturdy legs, he moved boldly through the market. Until you got up close and saw the spots on his skin and the dullness in his eyes, he seemed to be in good condition.

In the sweet shop, where freshly-fried jelabies looked like twisted orange jewels in a glass case and an oily, fat man cut into an amber-colored slab of halwa with his knife, he wondered who'd eaten all the fruit, and what happened to the bad fruit. In the fruit stalls, he wondered who'd eaten all the fruit.

There was a dull ache in Vijay's gut, and his mouth was filled with saliva. His eyes, on the other hand, did not reveal the severe pain he was experiencing. Then there's a confectionery store. Toffee, peppermint, and colorful paper-wrapped candies in jars he didn't know the names of were among the treats in the glass jars.

A little child had just purchased a bag of candy. He was chewing on one of them when I caught sight of him. Coins jingled in his pocket; he was a well-dressed young man. The sweetness spread from cheek to cheek. When Vijay heard the crunch and glanced up, he knew he'd done something wrong. The youngster gave Vijay a shy grin before walking away.

They ran into one another again on the way. The child grinned again and seemed to be going to give Vijay a piece of candy, but Vijay squirmed and glanced away. As far as he was concerned, the sweets were not going to make him want one.

The kid kept reappearing in random places, sucking on a sweet, sliding it about in his mouth, and showing his moist lips-a sticky green thing, temptingly, lusciously gorgeous. But he kept running into the lad. The candy pouch was almost empty.

To his resentment, Vijay finally determined that he had no choice but to overtake the youngster, forget about the candy, and go back home. Any other scenario would lead to him reaching for the suitcase and bolting! This happened after the lad put down his backpack and smiled shyly and invitingly before he left the seat where the bag had been sitting.

Is the bag still there? Vijay's enthusiasm grew as he pondered. There's no way that could be, or else it would have vanished in a matter of seconds. I'm quite sure there were still a few sweets left in there, however. The adolescent had vanished without a trace. Vijay may have eaten the remaining sweets as he had gone to get his drink.

Vijay snatched the bag off the counter and shoved it into a shirt pocket. Then he dashed back to his house. He wanted to go home before it got too dark since it was becoming late. I opened the bag and began tossing the candy into the air. He held them in the palm of his hand, and their crimson wrappers shone like rubies.

He carefully unwrapped a package. Only a round, smooth stone was within. Vijay discovered a total of 66 wrappers with stones. His mind's eye was filled with images of a little child at the bazaar who smiled charmingly yet traded stones for candy.

While trying to hold back the tears, Vijay threw the stones down the slope. To go home, he grabbed his bag of books and set off on foot. The ground was covered with spots of snow. The plants were barren and the grass had a murky brown color. In November, there is no wild fruit.