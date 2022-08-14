Fiction: An Account of a Journey. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

The question is why he just dropped it there. Viktor Lundberg/pexels

Gopalpur-on-sea! Something magical about the name... My father and others had mentioned it to me as a child, describing it as a little beach town on the Orissa coast. My life progressed from youth through maturity to old age (am I elderly at seventy-six? I had only read about it and thought about going there, but I had never been there.

Before visiting KiiT International School in Bhubaneswar last month, anytime someone asked me where I'd want to go, my response was, "Is Gopalpur far?"

A plan-fringed highway took me past bustling market towns named Rhamba and Humma and past the enormous Chilika Lake, which opens into the sea via paddy fields and keora plantations. Finally, I arrived at Gopalpur's beach road, where I saw fishermen counting their catch and children sprinting into the ocean, tumbling about in its shallows.

However, the beachfront seemed to be neglected. All of the hotels and cafés were abandoned. I was welcomed with a dismal caw from a perch on a worn old wall by a cocky crow. Some of the buildings were new, but there were also the ruins of older ones that had fallen into disrepair around us. Even if they were preserved, no one was going to bother with them. Only a modest home, dubbed "Brighton Villa," remained.

After leaving the beach, we followed a tree-lined road through several well-kept bungalows, a school, and an ancient cemetery before arriving at a PWD rest house, where we would spend the night.

During the evening, I could barely make out the outline of a banyan, a jackfruit, and the numerous mango trees that surrounded the ancient cottage. The foliage was illuminated by sunlight streaming through the bungalow's balcony. It seemed as though the hawk moth had a hard time flying away from my shirt front. I snatched it from my fingers and threw it onto the oleander shrub in front of me.

When I finally got into bed, it was far past midnight. However, it was a long time before supper was served by the rest-house employees, including the caretaker and the gardener. According to my gardener, this mansion had formerly belonged to an Englishman who had fled the nation during the American Revolution.

There had been some alterations, but the essential design remained the same: vaulted ceilings with skylights, a long veranda, and massive baths. Having a party in the restroom would have been a lot of fun. However, there was just one toilet and a sink available. Sitting on the toilet and focusing your thoughts (or lack thereof) on the faraway basin is one option for meditation.

I went to bed, locking all the doors and windows and turning off the lights (I can't sleep with a light on). I was quickly lulled to sleep because of the bed's plushness. A knock on the window next to my bed woke me from a deep sleep.

I guessed it was an oleander branch and drifted off to sleep once again. After that, I was completely awakened by additional tapping, this time much louder. I climbed out of bed and opened the curtains. The window had a face peering out.

However, I couldn't make out the face's characteristics, but it was unmistakably human. The caretaker, or the chowkidar, must have been eager to enter. Then again, why not just go ahead and knock? He could have. It's possible that I didn't hear the knock since the door was at the opposite end of the room.

For some reason, I didn't feel scared or apprehensive as I climbed out of bed and opened the door for my late-night intruder's arrival. There was an intimidating presence at the door.

A tall, black guy with a turban and a white suit. In Gopalpur-on-sea, most people don't wear uniforms like the ones doormen at five-star hotels wear, but he did. 'What do you want, exactly?' That's what I was trying to figure out. Inquiringly, "Are you going to remain here?"

He didn't respond but instead strolled inside the room without saying anything. I watched in astonishment as he walked up to my bed, adjusted the blankets, and patted my pillow. A glass and a jug of water were then put on the bedside table by him after his departure. Not only that, but he took up my day clothes, folded them beautifully, and set them on an empty chair as if that wasn't enough. Afterward, he left the room quietly, without glancing at me once, and strolled out into the darkness.

At dawn, as the sun began to rise over the Bay of Bengal, I made my way back to the beach, finding my way across the human excrement-strewn sand. However, indeed, you can't have everything. In the absence of humans, the earth may be more beautiful, but who would enjoy it?

I was reminded of my overnight guest when I sat down for breakfast at the resthouse. A tall guy came into my room the other night and said, "Who are you?" That's what I was trying to figure out. I thought he was a butler at first glance. "Very dignifiedly clothed."

After exchanging a few words, the caretaker and the gardener looked each other in the eye. He responded, "You tell him," to his partner, the caretaker.

Nodding, the gardener confirmed that Hazoor Ali was the culprit. Mr. Robbins, the port commissioner – the Englishman who was a resident here – had an orderly who was his staff. That was more than 60 years ago. "They must have all died," I thought.

'Yes, sir, all of them are gone.' Hazoor Ali's spirit does sometimes visit, particularly if one of our guests brings up memories of his former master. Sir, he was a true admirer of yours. When Mr. Robbins departed the nation, he gave him this bungalow as a farewell present. Then, unable to maintain it, he sold it to the government and returned to Cuttack, where he had previously lived. He died a long time ago, yet he still visits this location sometimes.

Sir, you need not be frightened. He has no malicious intent. And you're the only one who gets to see him this year—you're a fortunate one! He's only been in my life twice. Twenty years ago, when I first started working here, and again last year, the night before the storm, both times. I believe he came to warn us. I checked all the doors and windows for security. said nothing. disappeared into the darkness.

And it's time for me to disappear by day, "I added while gathering my belongings together in preparation. I had to be in Bhubaneswar by the end of the day to catch my flight to Delhi. I felt bad that our time together had been so brief. I had spent a few days in Gopalpur, meandering through its backwaters, ancient roads, mango trees, fishing villages, and sandy inlets... Possibly at a later date. Yes, if I can get my hands on it. even if I'm lucky enough to have another chance.

My photo ID was requested by airport security in Bhubaneswar. Do you have your driver's license, your PAN card, or your passport with you? To get into the event, you'll need a photo ID with your image on it, he said.

My PAN card has never been necessary for me since I don't drive. Fortunately, I always have my passport with me when I travel. I searched my little travel bag and then my suitcase in vain for it. When another senior officer rushed to my aid, I was awkwardly fumbling through all my pockets. Yes, everything will be OK. Thank you very much. Let him in, please. He cried out, "I know Mr. Ruskin Bond," and invited me in. As soon as I finished thanking him, I dashed over to the check-in desk.

I couldn't stop thinking about where I could have left my passport on the plane. I wondered whether it was hidden away someplace in the bag. As soon as I got home and saw my luggage had been sealed, I went in search of it.

After a lengthy drive from Delhi, I arrived at my mountain home the next day, exhausted. There is so much to see on the road, yet the ever-increasing amount of traffic sometimes makes it seem like an obstacle course. On top of everything else, my passport had vanished. Everywhere I searched, I couldn't find it – my luggage, my purse, my pockets.

I decided to give up looking. Either I'd dropped it or I'd left it in Gopalpur, I don't remember. I decided to call the rest house the following day and see if there was anything they could do for me. It was a chilly night, so I went to bed early and wrapped myself up warmly in razai and a blanket. I had only slept with a fan the prior two nights!

On that stormy night, the windows rattled and the ancient tin roof groaned, a fluttering sheet creating an unnerving racket. My sleep was interrupted often. My front door was ringing as the wind died down. "Who are you?" I asked. When I dialed the number, no one picked up the phone.

The pounding on the door became more and more obnoxious. The question is, "Who is there?" "What's up?" I try again. only the sound of a knock. I imagined a distressed party. It's time to find out who it is. Shivering, I rose and made my way to the front door barefoot. Someone emerged from the shadows as I gently and gradually opened the door.

In the same manner, as in Gopalpur, Hazoor Ali entered the chamber and strolled quietly inside it. My hurried quest for my passport had left it in a state of disorder. In the process of setting up the space, he unpacked my suitcase, folded my clothes, and stored them nicely in the closet. Then, he recited a salaam and waited at the entrance as if nothing had happened.

"Strange" was my first impression. Why didn't he put the travel bag in the appropriate spot if he had completed the whole room? The question is why he just dropped it there. Perhaps he didn't know where to store it; he left the last piece of work to me. I picked up the bag to place it on the top shelf. My passport slid out of the front pocket and landed on the floor. By the time I turned to face Hazoor Ali, he had already made his way out into the night.