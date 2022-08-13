Fiction: Scientist Boy. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Scientist Boy Victoria Borodinova/pexels

In Samuel, the Boy Scientist, two basic experiments for the curious mind are presented. It's geared for boys and meant to pique their curiosity in the sciences.

"Hi! Samuel is my name, and I want to be a researcher. My solution is simple: you may be asking why. Rockets to the Moon, fire vehicles pumping water, fast racing cars... and so on. I am awed by all of these great things. But they are major issues, and I haven't gotten to grips with all of them.

Small things like how sugar crystallizes into rock candy intrigue me. For example, how do cave rock formations come to be? There must be something scientific about that; I'm sure of it. Though she has the same aspirations as me, my sister Samantha is more interested in things that irritate me, such as why her dolls' eyes blink.

Even though our tastes differ, we can still get along since we're both scientists. They also educate us about current events and trends, which are vital in terms of understanding the concepts of math and technology. We even help one another out and have a great time.

To better understand how things function, I like experimenting with or disassembling them. When I'm starting anything new, I always inform my parents what I'm up to and ask for their aid if necessary. The risk of injury is too great for me to merely do anything.

As I discovered the hard way, starting small can sometimes be the best approach. My first experiment was a lot of fun, and I recall it in great detail. It was similar to the process of making rock candy, in which minute crystals are grown.

If you're asking why it's essential, the only answer I can give you is that it's the foundation for manufacturing any kind of crystal. The more you learn about them and the more you explore with them, the more intriguing crystals you'll produce. Their size and form depend on a variety of factors.

You may want to try my "Crystal Bowl" experiment. It's fun and safe; it's a great way to spend your time. Being as this is an everyday substance, I have informed my mother of my plans.

The following is required:

a tiny, transparent basin for the crystals to develop in. Salt of Epsom (a common chemical) Color additives in food A cup with a spout

Use 12 cups of Epsom salts in the transparent bowl and 12 cups of extremely hot tap water in the experiment. better as the temperature assessing a wooden spoon, stir for at least a minute. A saturated solution is one in which the water can no longer retain any more Epsom salts, as the name implies. The bottom of the basin will include some undissolved salt crystals.

To make it more colorful, add a few drops of your preferred food dye. I'm a fan of the color red. Refrigerate the bowl for at least three hours. Samantha-Do Not Eat! is written on the bowl. (I know, I know). Remove the crystal dish from the refrigerator and drain off any remaining water. Have a good time looking at these.

It's time to delve into the realm of science. What's going on? Magnesium sulfate crystals were just formed by you. Epsom salt's scientific name is magnesium sulfate. The amount of magnesium sulfate that may be dissolved in water depends on its temperature. Crystals develop more readily in hotter water, which may store a greater volume.

So what was the point of storing it in the fridge in the first place? We accelerated crystal formation by drastically chilling the water. Magnesium sulfate atoms ran toward one another and formed crystal formations when the water cooled rapidly.

Small, thin, and many crystals will result from this method of crystal growth. Different crystals will form if you allow the water to evaporate at a slower pace. You'll have to try it out to see what happens. To call such "science" would be an injustice. Oh, and don't forget to clean up any mess and to urge your parents to thoroughly clean anything you want to repurpose.

No, I've never seen anything like that in a cave. In common parlance, they are known as stalactites and stalagmites (that grow from the cave floor up). Make some of your own if you want! I guess I'm right.

Let your parents know what you're doing, even if it's safe. It will take some time and effort to complete this experiment, and it may become a bit dirty.

The following is required: Two jars made of glass, bicarbonate of soda, string, clips of paper, water

Step 1: Boil the two jars of water for the experiment. better as the temperature rises add as much baking soda as will dissolve in the water, stirring constantly. Make sure the solution is completely saturated. The string should be cut so that it may be hung between the two jars, which should be several inches apart. Finally, secure each end with a paper clip for additional weight.

Each jar should have one end of the weighted string in it. Make sure the thread in the middle of the jars is slightly dipped before placing them on a big plate or skillet. A plate or pan is required to capture any scientific solution that drops onto it. Place your experiment in a secure location for 3 to 4 weeks. As you keep an eye on it, you'll see the growth of your formation.

What's going on?

A string is used to transport the saturated solution. Capillary action is the name given to this process. It drops onto the plate or skillet when it reaches the string's dip. It's like water rushing through the earth, collecting minerals, and then crashing into a cave. Stalagmites and stalagmites are formed over time when water evaporates.

It's like a spell! In reality, it's a branch of science that takes place in countries all over the globe. I'm delighted I'm going to be a scientist because science is a lot of fun. "Maybe you'll join the ranks of the rest of us."