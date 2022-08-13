Fiction: Rain Snow and Hail. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Rain Snow and Hail Karolina Grabowska/pexels

Never in my life have I had so much fun with science. Learn all a youngster needs to know about the many types of precipitation and the water cycle. Reading and learning are a natural part of Professor Mois Ture's lessons.

Hello, my name is Professor Mois Ture, and today I'll be discussing water. "RAIN" is a good name for it. SNOW is an appropriate name. Sleet is a good nickname for it. Hail is a good name for it. However, it's still water. Inquiring minds want to know: how long has the water been around, or where it originates from? The responses might catch you off guard.

Think about how ancient the water in a pond or even a glass may be the next time you see it. No, I don't think so. I assumed you did.

Have you had a chance to clean your teeth yet today? The water that you used may have come from the sky only a few days ago, or perhaps a week or even a month prior to that. It's just a few years old.

However, some of that water has been there since the dinosaurs roamed the Earth, or even longer. Maybe it is a bit older than when the Pharaohs were constructing the pyramids. Since there is only so much water available, it is reused. Yep! In a perpetual loop, it continues running. We refer to this process as "the water cycle."

What's your query, exactly? Not at all — it's not like a water-powered jet-ski or a bicycle. It's impossible to ride. It's the way water continues circling. Let me illustrate my point with an example. I'd want to begin by saying that water is really vital. Imagine a lake that is completely deserted. I can imagine the fish wailing.

Imagine a vast expanse of water devoid of any life. It would be like travelling to the desert if you spent the day at the beach. You'd be a lot lighter, too, given that you're mostly composed of water. The water cycle consists of four stages. Condensation and evaporation The Gathering of Precipitation

Evaporation

A stream, river, or ocean's water becomes vapor or steam when it's heated by the sun. Afterward, it floats in the sky. When it's hot outside or you're exercising, you're certain to get a little sweaty. So, what do you know? That, too, will go. Does that dew drop on the grass or the leaves? They, too, are lost to evaporation and the water cycle.

Condensation

Clouds form as water vapor cools and returns to a liquid state.

Precipitation

When the air can no longer hold them, liquid drops back to earth in clouds. Depending on the temperature and location, it returns in a variety of ways. Rain may fall from the sky as a result of it. As an alternative, it may snow. Isn't it interesting that no two snowflakes look exactly alike?

Sleet is rain that has frozen into ice crystals. It might also be hail. Incredibly hard-to-handle raindrops that may shatter glass and damage automobiles.

Collection

It doesn't matter how it falls; it's all gathered and stored somewhere. Any of these may end up in the sea, pond, river, or creek. Once on the ground, it may roll into a river or be swallowed by the earth. Eventually, it may make its way to a subterranean lake or river for later use.

When the sun comes out tomorrow, what will happen? The same thing was running through my mind. Once again, the Water Cycle is in full swing. The sun has risen! Oops, sorry! Professor Mois Ture will be back, don't worry. It is, after all, my role as a participant in the Water Cycle. Condensation - Precipitation - Collection of vapors

