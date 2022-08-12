Fiction: Story of My Dear Giraffe. “Inspiring Children Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Story of My Dear Giraffe Pixabay/pexels

One day, there was an animal by the name of Ginger. Ginger grew up in Kenya, a nation in Africa. Ginger was a typical giraffe, with a long neck and long legs. She was able to take food from the savannah trees' tops since she was so tall. A region in Africa with plenty of grass and a few trees is known as the "savannah".

Savannahs are sometimes referred to as grasslands. Other animals, such as zebras and antelopes, we're unable to get to Ginger's level. Ginger, on the other hand, was never without access to nourishment. A tree's fresh leaves and buds were her favorite part of spring.

Ginger and a few other giraffes were munching on some of their favorite leaves one day. It was a clear, beautiful day with no clouds in the sky. It had been a long time since it had rained, so the grass was quite thirsty.

The sound came from the bottom of her lengthy legs: it was Mickey the Monkey, their long-lost friend. When Mickey was speaking, Ginger was unable to understand him. He seemed exhausted. When Ginger inquired what was wrong, she didn't know what to say. Ginger, a friendly giraffe, volunteered her services to anyone in need. Then Mickey tripped and fell to the ground!

And Ginger was a well-educated giraffe as well. She was well aware of the problem. Because he had no food, Mickey became ill. Ginger savored the delicacy of the tree's fragile top leaves and buds.

A few of the leaves and buds were scattered around Mickey. To get his attention, she used the hoof of one of her long legs to poke him. Ginger yelled, "Wake up, Mickey!" "I've located a snack for you to enjoy," she said. Mickey sat up and ate a small amount of food.

What's up with Mickey? " Ginger asked him after a time when he was feeling better. Because you're so hungry, I'd want to know. "What's wrong with you? Where are all the food options? " Mickey lamented, "There's no more food since it hasn't rained in so long." Ginger said, "That's not nice at all." "What's going on with the other creatures?" According to Mickey, "No one knows what to do".

Elephants, zebras, and antelopes are becoming concerned due to the lack of moisture in the grass. Some of them are contemplating abandoning the savannah and returning to civilization. Attempting to make it through the jungle, Ginger said, "That's a long way." "Will you accompany them?"

asked Mickey. "I don't know," he said. Let me know your thoughts. In the middle of her thinking process, Ginger got a brilliant notion. "Leo the Lion should be contacted." He is the most intelligent Savannah animal there is! So Ginger offered to carry Mickey on her back since he couldn't walk any longer.

"Hold on close to my neck," Ginger instructed. Mickey remarked, "There's a lot to hang on to." Ginger's chuckle was heard throughout the office. It's true. My neck is the longest in Africa! And with that, they began their trip through the savannah to search for Leo.

What a lucky day for Ginger and Mickey! As they strolled through the grass, they could easily see Leo, who was perched on a rock. They both screamed, "Hello, Leo!" When they woke Leo up from his sleep, he was a little unhappy. He said, cordially, "Hello, Ginger and Mickey."

What was the point of walking across the savannah in the first place? As a courtesy? " He seemed to be being caustic, yet a smile was on his face at the same time. According to Mickey, the savannah has run out of food since it's been so dry. Can you think of anything?

For a time, Leo pondered. He made the statement, "The rain is here to stay." We expect it shortly, but there is no way to predict exactly when it will arrive. When the rain finally comes, he continues, "there will be enough food for everyone." He gave it some more thought. Everyone needs to be a little bit closer to the forest, he said. Although the journey is lengthy, I'm sure there will be plenty to eat there. Getting to the destination might take days. "

They gazed at each other and then at Leo, before returning their gazes. Ginger thanked Leo for his help. Getting closer to the forest is perhaps the best course of action. After saying their goodbyes, they made their way back over the savannah.

To begin the lengthy trek, they had to get all of the animals together. As she had enough food in her high trees, Ginger didn't see the need to accompany the group. A good friend would do anything she could to help. What did they see when they approached her favorite trees?

Ginger and Mickey arrived to find the animals already assembled and eagerly awaiting their arrival! Ginger inquired, "Why are you all here?" In response, one of the zebras stated, "Eddie the Eagle informed us that you're leading us to the edge of the forest." Mickey was baffled as to how he knew.

That's what one of the animals said after hearing you and Leo conversing. When Ginger asked if they wanted to go for a walk in the jungle, everyone nodded in agreement. They all said, "Yes," in unison. One of the elephants said, "If you'll help us get there," "Sure, I'll pitch in," Ginger responded. "I'm friends with you," he said.

To reach the forest, they had to traverse the savannah. The heat was unbearable, and there was no food or water available. Then it was heard. It was thundering! "Thunder!" they all yelled at the same time.

Thunder terrified the savannah animals. What's the reason? Fire! Lightning strikes parched grass and sets the whole savannah on fire. Then everyone needs to get up and get going. And indeed, this is what happened. Some cried "Fire!" while others ran to the scene. They were able to detect a distinct odor. That was until they were able to see it. They could see the flames advancing toward them!

Ginger had to act quickly. To her advantage, her height allowed her to see farther than the other animals. As far as she could go, she pushed her long neck to the limit. She could now clearly see a spot devoid of flames. Heave a sigh of relief, she said. "This is where everyone goes."

All of the animals fled as rapidly as they could in the direction of her. They were safe and sound in no time. They came to a halt and assembled once again. How many people are there? Ginger inquired. She wanted to make sure that everyone was okay. All of the animals turned to face the crowd.

When everything was said and done, the best thing occurred. There was a "drop," stated a zebra. An antelope said, "Me, too," in response. There was rain! Finally! Everyone had a good time. It began to rain more heavily, and then more heavily, and then more heavily, and then more heavily. They didn't have to flee since the rain put out the fire.

In addition, the rain replenished their water sources and regenerated the vegetation, saving them the walk to the jungle's edge. Everyone would soon be able to eat and drink without a problem. That's why Ginger, the giraffe, returned to her favorite tree and began to eat leaves and buds.