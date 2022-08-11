Fiction: The playground Ride and The Dragon. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Dylan, the protagonist of this well-known story, learns to make friends despite adversity. The dragon and the reader will have learned a few things about relationships by the time the happy ever after comes.

The Rockstone Mountains of Scotland were home to Dylan, a juvenile blue dragon. Almost every day, the energetic young dragon would get up early and fly across the mountains and valleys in search of amusement.

When he was starving, he would return to his cave to find a Mummy dragon cooking him a hot meal. Wash your wings and prepare for tea. " I've cooked your favorite dish today, my sweetheart," the mummy dragon said, "pea and toad soup." " Ehhh..." Dylan said, his voice trailing off. He thanked his mother with a sorrowful smile.

"What's going on, son?" Something was up with the dragon today, according to her mother. "Why do you seem so melancholy today?" she asked. "Mum, I'm lonely." Playing with others is impossible for me. Despite Rockstone's many lakes, mountains, and valleys, I have yet to see a dragon with which I can have fun. "

I've got an idea. How about you? "Let's fly down to the playground and see if any youngsters are interested in playing with us." Tomorrow, Dylan gets an early start. He was overjoyed that he would soon be able to play with others daily. While flying across valleys and mountains to reach Falkirk, he donned a baseball hat and school tie.

Using his gliding skills, he approached a bystander and asked for directions to the nearby children's play area. The shaky man indicated that direction. "Oh! "That guy must be freezing," Dylan concluded. After all, humans aren't dragons, and dragons don't breathe fire. Because of this, they must have a hard time keeping warm.

Dylan the dragon made a quick landing in the middle of the playground not long after. The playground was a sea of bright red and grey school uniforms with matching ties. Clearing his throat, Dylan yanked at his tie and said, "I'm sorry." He was confident in his attire for the event. An unexpected sound interrupted him as he was going to introduce himself.

Run!!! "It's a dragon and he's going to burn us alive!" one of the little boys shouted. The whole schoolyard erupted in a mad dash for the doors, and no one was seen again. Dylan let out a melancholy sigh. While all he wanted was some pals to go out with and have some fun with, it was obvious that humans were very wary of dragons.

He returned to the nest with a lowered brow, curious about what his mother had prepared for tea. Dylan decided to go back to the playground the next day and see if he could make any new acquaintances. He tucked a white handkerchief into his left gill and reached for a massive branch that had fallen to the ground. He turned it into a surrender flag in white... He crossed his paws and prayed for a second chance with the youngsters.

He fell to the ground again, clenching his white surrender flag between his teeth as he landed in the middle of the playground. He said, "I simply want to play and be friends." One of the girls said, "But how will you play with us?" "Our slides and swings are too little for you. Our circle is too small for you. "

Let's go on a trip through the valleys and mountains of Rockstone together! "Yay!!" They all shrieked in unison. They hopped on Dylan's back and took off for an adventure of a lifetime. As a result of Dylan's friendship with the youngsters, he would take them out on the nicest playground ride every day.

