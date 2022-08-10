Fiction: This is the New School. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

This is the New School Pixabay/pexels

Investing in yourself is the most essential thing you can do. Harini was going to a boarding school, and she didn't know when she'd return. To succeed at her new school, her only preoccupation was to do well academically. She said her goodbyes to her uncle, aunt, mother, father, grandparents, dog, and the cat on the wall, who were all gathered at the front entrance.

Harini was unafraid to leave her family behind. She was just interested in finding out what she could do with her life after college. After Class X, her options were restricted to where she was now living. In response to her request, her parents and other family members talked about it and decided to send her to a well-known school with a dorm near her home.

As she sat in the vehicle, her two-year-old brother rushed up to her and hugged her. Harini's brother, Harini's younger brother, Asha's son, was often rushing around with Asha's son. Asha was the family's housekeeper. In other words, she was homeless. Harini was relieved to have Asha around, even though she didn't know why she didn't have a place to go after work.

Harini was about to depart, but Asha’s kid hopped into the vehicle as well and refused to come down. Asha rushed over and yelled at her son to get out of the vehicle, which he ignored. When he was six, he had a strong interest in automobiles.

Harini's father, Vishwajeet's uncle, made many attempts to persuade him to follow suit. When I drop Harini off at the station, I'll come back and take you out for a trip. She's running a little late. He said, "Hurry up, get down!"

"I want to attend a new school with Harini, too," he remarked, expressing his desire to join her. After Harini's departure, he wondered, "Who would teach me how to speak English at home?"

Harini's father was sitting next to her in the vehicle seat. Let me know if you can take Jeevan with you. In my spare time, I'll be able to tutor him at my new school. She inquired whether he might join her at the hostel.

With a grin on his face, Harini's father gazed at her and nodded his head. In the future, when she's old enough, she may bring him back with her when she visits. Investing in yourself today will allow you to take on more responsibilities in the future.

Harini was baffled by her father's explanations. She remained mute. "Okay, let me ask you a question," Vishwajeet's uncle attempted once more. Is it possible for you to look after Jeevan on your own in the hostel? Harini answered, "No, Papa."

To care for him today, don't you need help? he inquired. It was Harini who gave the okay. "Can you take care of yourself on your own after you complete your studies?" he inquired.

"Yes, Papa," I said. Nevertheless, she said, "I'm not sure I'll be able to take care of myself soon once I complete my studies." Then it seems you're indicating that you're unable to assume responsibility for someone else at this time. You want to be independent, but you need to invest in yourself to do it. After all, "Jeevan" could be taught by you, too.

Harini knew that her father was attempting to help her become more self-reliant before he could help her become more independent. She embraced him. "I promise Papa before I start teaching Jeevan, I will stand on my own two feet," she stated.

"Then I'll make good on my commitment, too. He will be taught English by his mother and me while you are away. Your new school may take over after you've mastered the subject matter. "That seems OK to me," I inquired. Asked the narrator. "Of course, Papa!" You and Mummy can forget about it since I'm going to master it. If that's the case, I suppose I could show Jeevan?

Harini felt her father's embrace. Jeevan's brother tugged at his sleeve and asked him to get out of the automobile. After hearing them converse, Jeevan replied, "Come back soon, Harini did." The two-year-old was already racing across the lawn toward the jasmine tree when he sprung into action. Flowering trees were being shaken by them to get as many petals as possible to fall on them. Now it was time for another spring.

Remember: The best and most important thing you can do is to put money into your development. It just entails dedicating time and effort to continue honing your talents and being willing to learn from the errors of others as well as your own. A new language, a new instrument, or the ability to write and speak well are all possibilities. You'll be happier and more prosperous in more ways than one if you commit yourself to lifelong learning.