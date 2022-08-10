Fiction: The Town's Two New Restaurants. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

The Town's Two New Restaurants Karen Laårk Boshoff/pexels

If you want anything, you have to earn it. In this day and age, the world isn't yet bonkers enough to lavish rewards on a slew of underserved individuals.

Lucknow was experiencing a cold winter morning. A year ago, Mohan and Gopal had arrived in town. They came from Bikaner, India, in the first place. Mohan was ready for his parents to move to Lucknow, even though they were still living in Bikaner.

However, Gopal was still feeling his way around his job. His parents were also in Bikaner, but he was unable to persuade them to relocate there. When he heard Mohan talk about it this morning, he realized he had to do it.

After moving to Lucknow, both Mohan and Gopal opened their restaurants. As cousins, they'd always wanted to operate a restaurant together and now was their chance. Because they were ambitious, they chose to open two locations from the start.

Their breakfast joints, which provided hot poha, idli, dosa, upma, and bread and omelet to early risers and others, were only a few meters apart on the same road near two popular bus stops. Mohan and Gopal were walking to their respective eateries when Mohan broached the subject of persuading his parents to relocate to Lucknow from Bikaner. For the last year, he had gotten up at 4:00 a.m. every day to make the meal and bring it to the restaurant.

It was not Gopal's preference to do so. On the other hand, when Mohan asked him about the early morning preparations, he said he'd hire someone and be ready to depart for the restaurants by 6 a.m. They shared a home. Gopal had three employees working for him at the restaurant. Mohan had installed a TV for Gopal's co-workers, and Gopal would go over to Mohan's house to watch it whenever he had a break from work.

On the other hand, Mohan's branch would take a lunch break at about noon, which was when Gopal would arrive. After that, they'd come back and start preparing dinner for their clients. Mohan had a tough time putting up with this routine.

He'd put in the time and effort, and he'd met colleagues who shared his dedication to the job. After months of searching for the right personnel, he was relieved to finally have a team of people that were trustworthy, nice, and competent. He'd attempt to direct folks to Gopal's restaurant, but no one ever remained there for long after he sent them there.

Mohan was more genuine than Gopal. Lazy, he would often think about delegating labor to others. For those who couldn't do the task, he would delay it until the next day. As a result, even though Gopal's restaurant produced less food than Mohan's, the staff was overworked. There were several times when Gopal needed Mohan's aid in locating employees.

Despite his stern demeanor, Mohan was a kind and generous guy. He would make sure that all of the food items in his restaurant were ready before the first customers arrived in the morning. Everyone who came to dine there heard him convince them that his treats were both healthy and tasty.

He also had a close working relationship with his coworkers and was always open to their ideas and suggestions on how to improve the business. Additionally, he would arrange how much food he would prepare each day to ensure there was no waste, and he would feed the animals in the area.

All of these attributes enabled him to realize his lifelong ambition of opening a restaurant and making a profit from it. The fact that he was able to start making money from it within the first year was a huge accomplishment. Then, he was concerned for his cousin's brother.

Gopal, on the other hand, would often leave his restaurant in the evenings to spend time with folks he referred to as his "new brothers" from the neighborhood. He delegated the responsibility of running the business to his employees. As a result of his frustrations with them not showing up for work, he complained to Mohan about their lack of attendance.

Because they needed to put up additional tables as quickly as possible, he constantly told Mohan to avoid getting his staff used to him. Gopal spent whatever spare money he had on nightly escapades with his neighbors.

Mohan attempted to warn him that if he wanted to invest in expanding his business, he would have to cut down on his outings. Gopal, on the other hand, felt certain he could earn more money by doing so. They spoke about how their branches were bringing in millions of rupees and how they were searching for additional places in the town.

After hearing Mohan's request for his parents to relocate to Lucknow, Gopal was at a loss for words. He wasn't ready for it yet. He asked Mohan what he planned to do to help them in Lucknow, too. Mohan boasted, "I've earned a nice profit this year." Eventually, I may ask my parents whether they'd be interested in moving to Lucknow.

What do you think? "But isn't it a little early for this?" I am asking for Gopal's opinion. I'm curious as to how much money you've earned. Bringing my parents here is out of the question for me at this time. This year, I've made just a few cents. Can't a company start making money too early?

Well, Mohan, I've managed to save a little amount of money, "he said to Gopal. The transition to a larger home is now also possible for me. "So, what are your plans?" While I'm still here, I have no intention of bringing my whole family with me! I don't have the money for a bigger flat! Mohan's actions had infuriated him, and he exclaimed, "How am I going to pay to live here on my own?"

When Gopal asked whether Mohan would move until he could make more money, Mohan said, "Of course, Gopal." "All right, you two go!" You're solely concerned about your own needs! "I'll be OK," Gopal said before storming out of the home in a rage. When Mohan attempted to contact him, he didn't answer. Soon after his return, Mohan was told to depart by Gopal.

After Mohan left the home, he went to stay with a friend. Gopal refused to converse with him despite his repeated attempts. Slowly, Mohan gave up on the idea of a dialogue, realizing that it was futile. For two months, Gopal and Mohan had become strangers to one another.

In the previous two months, Gopal had suffered a major loss in his business since his new brother, who used to go out with him every day, went to seek Mohan for a job. Since their families stopped talking to each other, Mohan didn't know that Gopal had closed his business and moved back to Bikaner.

Mohan questioned Gopal's alleged brothers about their failure to stop him or find a means for him to remain behind. The brothers were critical of Gopal and expressed their dislike for him to Mohan. He was a worthless loser.

It was Mohan's restaurant, and he kicked them all out. None of them had a job to go to. Anyone who spoke ill of someone they considered a brother lacked integrity. He locked the doors and prayed for Gopal at night.

His restaurant had flourished thanks to the support of the community, and he had achieved his lifelong goal of opening one in this new town. Gopal, on the other hand, had been chastised for his irresponsibility, carelessness, and tardiness. A crushed dream had brought Gopal back to his parents.

Remember: Anyone who aspires to accomplish anything in life—whether it be a great dancer, painter, scientist, or doctor—must work hard to achieve their goals. You become worthy of your goals when you put in the time and effort over a long period. Success in life seldom comes without a lot of hard effort and devotion.