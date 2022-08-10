Fiction: The Tree of Bananas. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

The Tree of Bananas Kindel Media/ pexels

It's a good idea to attempt to grow as a person each day. Like most individuals, you will eventually get what you put in. On his sofa in the living room, Sreenath took a nap. He had just completed a rice and curd supper in the sweltering heat.

He was drenched in perspiration when I spoke with him. He was tempted to turn on the fan, but he was too indolent. He sat there, wanting someone to put it on, so he sat there. He didn't want to get out of bed today since it was a day off from school.

A whole ten minutes had elapsed. Sreenath was unable to fall asleep at night. He, on the other hand, would not get up. Due to the oppressive heat, he was unable to even wiggle his toes. He sat still, waiting for the fan to begin. Sreenath's mother entered the room at the same time. Go to bed, Srinath, and rest. There will be some visitors. "

No, Mommy. " The next day, tell them to come over. He responded, "I don't want to get up." Sreenath's mother was stunned by her son's actions. Despite her expectations, today's excessive sloth was a shock. "To notify Veena Aunty and other friends that you're sleeping on the couch, what do you want me to do?" "Have you gone insane or have you reached a new level of laziness?" she said in astonishment.

"Go away, mummy." "Don't worry me," he said in response. When a fly landed on his shoulder, he didn't see it at first. This time, Sreenath didn't even open his eyes. A lethargic guy! Sreenath's mother screamed, "What a waste of time!" Unless it rests on him, he will not even attempt to wave the fly away. Next, he wants a banana to fall out of the sky and into his mouth. He'll say, "It's too much work," to go out and get one.

Despite Sreenath's best efforts, his mother had given up on him. After a while, there was silence. She was still there when he peeked out of one eye. The concept seemed reasonable to him. When I want a banana, I'm going to sit beneath the banana tree outside my home next time. "Who's going to make the long trek to the market?"

He snoozed for a few minutes after saying this. An overripe banana lay in his doorway in his dream. His mother appeared on top of him just as he was going to beg her to hand it to him. Veena Aunty and her pals were standing behind her. All of them were mesmerized by his gaze. When Veena aunty yelled, "Get up, Sreenath!" he was going to fall asleep again. Buttermilk is needed, so get ready and go to the supermarket.

Sreenath, moaning, slowly rose to his feet. A few more hours of snoozing were on his mind. His mother handed him a stack of papers. Sreenath was adamant about refusing to go. He then had a flashback to the banana he had been craving. Yes, Aunty, that's OK. "I'll be right there," he said with a grin.

His aunt, Veena, was skeptical of him. Sreenath smiled and walked out the front door, disappearing into the night. Outside their porch, he hurriedly sat down in the shade of a nearby banana tree. The banana blossom stalk dangling from the tree caught his eye. "I'll be patient." The bananas seem to be ripening. In the blink of an eye, they may be gone. In the end, he decided to close his eyes and take a few deep breaths. It had been an hour already. Sreenath awoke with a start and took a glance around. There were no bananas on the ground. It's OK. He said to himself, "I'm sure they'll fall in no time now."

It was now 4.30 p.m. Despite Sreenath's best efforts, he couldn't help but gaze at the bananas. There was uneasiness in his voice. They were in great numbers. He convinced himself that "it may happen at any minute," so he continued to sit and wait for it to happen. And so I sat there.

Sreenath had lost sight of the bananas by the time it was almost dark. In the dark, he wondered whether they had slipped and fallen. A lack of food had left him feeling immensely satiated. He tried to reach the bananas, but he was too short. As a result, he remained seated. Bananas defy gravity.

After a few hours, his stomach began to ache. He hadn't had a bite to eat since lunch. He was becoming restless and couldn't sit still any longer. He climbed out of his chair and entered the home.

Tea was being served to Veena's aunt, her friends, and her mother at the table. Sreenath had forgotten they were even in their own house. Incredibly, Sreenath! He inquired, "Why are you taking so long to get buttermilk?"

Due to his ravenous appetite, Sreenath failed to see her. Mom, please bring me something to eat! As a result, "I'm starving," he says. At the sound of his shouting, Sreenath's mother ran into the kitchen and handed him a banana. "Here, have a bite of this," she instructed.

The banana was devoured by Sreenath. "Mummy, where did you get that banana?" He inquired, "Is it from the banana tree?" "Yes, it's a store-bought item." According to her, "the bananas on the tree outside are still not ripe."

Sreenath became mute. He pondered for a while. Veena Aunty's eyes were riveted on his features. Then she inquired, "What happened, son?" "I don't know, Veena aunty. I've come to terms with the fact that I'm a terrible time manager. I will no longer be like this. I'll go to the market right away and grab you some buttermilk. Would you mind if I had one more momma banana? "I'll go to the store and purchase some more," he promised.

Sreenath was given yet another banana by his mother. It took him a long time to peel and eat it. He then gave them a wave. It's time to go. "Goodbye," he said as he walked out the door for the second time.

At first glance, the two ladies and their pals were perplexed. As they shook their heads and laughed, they resumed the conversation. Sreenath returned from the market after 30 minutes. With a few of his jokes, he was able to amuse his mother and her friends. He said his goodbyes to his mother and requested her to wake him up early the next morning when they were on their way out.

"But tomorrow is Sunday, and you usually sleep late on Sundays," her mother added. Sreenath requested that she be awakened. As I slept, I said, "I have work to do." Bananas from the tree outside his verandah fell and flooded his home in his dream that night. He was hungry when he awoke and sat straight up in his bed.

He saw the wall clock's time. It was 5 a.m. Every day, he had risen before his mother had risen. Two bananas were waiting for him in the kitchen fruit bowl as he got out of bed. He ate them gently while seated at the kitchen table.

Remember: You aren't flawless. It's not. However, you may always strive to be better than you were just a few hours ago or even just a few days ago. When it comes to expanding one's knowledge and getting smarter, this is particularly true. Always surround yourself with positive people and make an effort to learn something new each day.

Even if you learn a new word's definition or how to enhance a dance move, don't stress about it. As long as you're patient and persistent, doing things one step at a time will lead to great success. Eventually, if you make it a priority to work on yourself and your talents every day, you will see significant progress.