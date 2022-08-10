Fiction: Game of the Year. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Before they're too heavy to break, habits' "chains" are hardly noticeable. When Raju returned from school, he threw his luggage on the chair. Ma, I've arrived. "Food!" he cried with exasperation.

He rushed to his room in a flurry, removing his shoes and socks. When he saw the new video game his father had bought him, he couldn't wait to play it. His mother was right after him, running as fast as he was. "Raju, hold on!" When you get here, what are your plans? There is no food in your room, and I won't be providing it for you. "Come on, hurry on!"

His shirt was practically halfway out of his shorts when she grabbed him. To save time, Raju was not only sprinting but also removing his uniform.

When he decided to try out a new game, he was lightning fast. Aside from being able to play them all day and night, he was also able to eat his meals, do some of his schoolwork, and listen in on his parents' chats about him while doing so. The moment his parents decided to stop buying him games, he yelled and wailed for many hours. Eventually, they just gave up and bought him a new watch.

A new game meant rapid play for Raju, and he was well aware of this. Once he learned the rules of the game, he never lost a match. Also, he grew bored easily for the same reasons as before. Every day, his mother attempted to persuade him to do other things, such as reading his books, playing with his friends, and studying the music he loved. The only thing Raju wanted to do in his room was play video games.

When his mother yelled at him, he'd stop what he was doing, go sit in front of the TV, or assist her cook. The moment she returned to her job, he resumed his game. He'd even play until the wee hours of the morning if it meant no one could tell him to stop.

This continued for some time. It had come to the point that Raju's parents were at a loss as to what to do with him going forward. Raju barely passed all of his classes in school. Eventually, his parents were less concerned about their son's smoking habit. They left him alone since he played every day after school for so long.

They believed he was doing OK, aside from the fact that he was spending so much time on this one hobby. He was on top of his studies while also keeping the class entertained with his antics. There was no sign of him becoming overwhelmed, though.

Raju was in his room, as he often did, having a good time. He was able to hear his mum on the phone with another person. Due to his poor hearing, he believes she may have mispronounced his name a few times. Then, he stepped outside and found out what the woman was saying to the man.

The phone had just hung up on Raju's mother. Raju approached her since she seemed to be a different person. Mother, what's wrong? "He inquired, "Nothing. She told him, "Let your father come home." We'll speak about it. "Enter your room right away.

Raju was apprehensive, but after hearing his mother's voice, he kept his mouth shut and went to sleep. She held her breath as she awaited the arrival of her father, who had not yet arrived.

At night, when Raju's father came home, he was still in his room playing with toys. His mother was inconsolable. He had no idea what his father was saying since he couldn't hear him at all. Here and there are only a few words. He recognized the words "Raju," "school," and "teacher," but nothing else.

Fear crept within him. It seemed as if something strange was going on. The door to the room was opened, and it was Raju's mother. He's waiting for you here, Raju. His mother's face caught his eye. She'd been sobbing for a while. "What happened, mother?" his voice was rising as he said.

"Raji, come out first." She asked if she might join him in the living room. By this point, Raju was on edge and frightened. For some reason, he couldn't understand why his mother was acting like this. His father, Raju's father, was calm, so Raju gained some confidence and inquired: "Papa, why is my mother so upset?"

Raju was embraced by his father. It's all right, Raju. Your mother is furious. This time around, you've failed one of your term examinations. "In the afternoon, your instructor phoned to inform your mother about it," he said.

Raju was at a loss for words. He was overcome with emotion when he saw his mother's face and broke into tears. His father gave him a big embrace. After crying for a long time, he became fatigued. He had never missed a single test in his life.

When he didn't pass this time, he couldn't figure out why. While playing video games in his room, he had only done a little studying. When he started learning a new game, he would spend hours studying.

He was no longer able to communicate with his parents. He was exhausted and needed to rest. His father had given him a new video game, so he went to his room, turned it off, and went to sleep. He had a good night's sleep and woke up refreshed. For the first time, he pressed the power button on his video game since he no longer wanted to play it.

Remember: When we repeatedly do something, it eventually becomes a habit. It's a good idea to have a healthy lifestyle in mind at all times. This is because our habits shape us into the people we are. They are either helping or hindering our progress. When it comes to behavior, it's far simpler to create negative habits—like slacking off and watching too much television—than good ones—like playing an outdoor sport or exercising regularly—which would keep us healthy. This is because unhealthy habits are sometimes simple to acquire.

They don't need a lot of time. A good habit, on the other hand, demands a lot of work and self-control. They're a lot harder to come by. This means that the habits you develop now will have an impact on your life in the future. If you develop a slew of negative habits, you run the risk of experiencing life's disappointments. The more positive habits you adopt, the happier and more successful you will be.