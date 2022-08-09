Fiction: You Pay Your Price. You Receive Value. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

While lying on my bed, I tried to fall asleep. As he prepared to go, my father tucked me into bed. "I can't sleep, Papa. I'm exhausted. " As a last resort, I asked him to tell me another tale. My father came to a halt and reseated himself. He turned the pages of his book over swiftly.

"Papa, what are you contemplating?" That was my main goal in investigating the matter. No... nothing! Son! You may play with it as long as you want, as long as I'm done reading, I said. It was he who handed me the cube, and he remarked something along those lines.

The answer is "no," says Papa. The Rubik's cube is not my cup of tea. There is a mall nearby, so let's head there. "Let me have ice cream." How are things going for you, Kes? Next week, we may go shopping at the mall too. "It's time for you to go to bed," my dad said. After that, he put the book down and said, "Okay, hold on." Let me share a personal anecdote with you. "Would you be interested in hearing something?"

It's a yes, Papa! " I said eagerly. He made a start. In elementary school, "Do you remember when I worked from home?" "Remember?" Then there was Papa. Those syrup ice creams from the cart seller used to be available outside of school. "

Keshav, you're correct. Do you recall when Vibhu and Pari were also part of our group? How about a fight if they ate their ice cream before you? " He inquired, a grin on his face. Papa, of course! " I confided, "Vibhu and I are still fighting over the tiffin at my new school."

As a result, my father was unable to pick me up from my new school. "I can't go that far." "And do you remember Pari?" he inquired further. "Yes, Papa," I said. When I think of her, I think of her now! Even though it's been so long since I've met her. "

He inquired, "Do you remember how much money I used to spend on all of our syrup ice creams?" "Twenty rupees a piece for the four of us." 'Almost every other day, that's what I do. " So, Papa, that's it?" That's what I was trying to figure out.

"Yes! I spent 300 rupees the last time we went shopping. What would have happened if Vibhu and Pari had joined us? I'd have to fork up Rs. 500 for just one ice cream. What's up with the sky-high prices of ice cream these days? That was the crux of my investigation. My mind was blown. "Yes! Just three years ago, this was happening. I can no longer go to the mall and purchase ice cream without a job. "I'm out of the loop, too," he continued, "after this."

I'm with you, Papa! "Outside our school, there isn't even an ice cream cart seller, so we can't enjoy ice cream along with Vibhu and my new friends," I said. My kid, why don't you think that we don't have ice cream every day now? " My father inquired about this matter.

For a time, I pondered. "Is it because the price has gone up, Papa?" That was the crux of my investigation. What about the fact that you can't pick me up from school each day? It's a good point, son. In addition, did you know? We can't have ice cream at the mall every day, and we can't get together in the afternoons to catch up with each other like we used to.

In addition, Vibhu and Pari can no longer join us as readily as they used to. Despite the vendor's location just outside your school, the mall is a long way away from all of our houses. The four syrup ice creams I bought for $3 three years ago got me some wonderful company, a stroll to stretch my legs, and were easier on the stomach.

Do you know what I got for what I paid twenty times more? "he said of me." "No... what are you talking about, Papa?" My mind was boggled.

Because we go by car, we don't go for a walk every day. Because we can't afford it every day, we have to be selective about where we go. I'm now confined to spending time with my family since I don't have any pals or friends who are conveniently accessible.

Because it is heavier than syrup ice cream, he observed, "I can now eat ice cream only seldom." In other words, "Papa, why are we paying so much for such little things?" There's nothing you can do about it. However, keep in mind that the price you pay must have some meaning to you. You don't have to give much thought to spending money on something that gives you so much.

Think twice about spending your money when the sum you're paying barely gets you a thing or two. The narrative I intended to tell you about myself was the one in the paragraph above. And how I've learned to cut down on spending on items that don't provide much in the way of value. "

I'll be right there, Papa! My response was, "I'm going to have to think about this for a while," and so I did. My dad smiled as he tucked me back into bed again. To achieve this, you must get up in the morning. For the time being, rest easy. Let me now go to my bedroom and sleep well! " He said. My Papa's goodnight! "said and went to sleep a few minutes later.

Remember: A cynic, according to Oscar Wilde, is a guy who understands the price of everything but the value of nothing. It's worth remembering. We've lost our ability to appreciate things that don't come with a price tag. Our most plentiful gifts—like love and friendship, attentiveness, and compassion—are so priceless that we tend to misinterpret their value.

Keep in mind that the price you pay for something—like a trip to Disneyland—has nothing to do with the value you get out of it—the joy you get from the experience. Value the things that matter most in your life. Keep in mind that you shouldn't spend too much on products that have no value to you.