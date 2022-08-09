Fiction: Trick Bike Story. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

In Little Ross's heart, he was broken. For some reason, he was the only kid without a brand-new tricycle. It's just an old hand-me-down tricycle. It wasn't long before his "trick trike" became the talk of the town, and he resolved to do something about it.

Everybody was out riding the sparkling new tricycles that they received for Christmas on the first day of spring.

Everyone but Ross is seen here. Instead of a new tricycle, Ross was given his sister's old one. Roscoe was down. The tricycle was rusted, not fresh and gleaming. He couldn't possibly have ridden that with the other lads!

Ross observed the lads as they rode by on their brand-new, gleaming trikes. Then he turned to face the now-personal possession he had inherited. Trike pulled into the corner of the garage and he entered the home gently.

Inquiring as to what was wrong, his mother inquired. "You should be out riding yours" Ross was on the verge of tears after hearing that. A few minutes later, he went back to tell her how "old," "shiny," and "unpleasing" the tricycle was. What a shame. It's also rusty.

Ross's mother was able to tell right away what was hurting her son. Because everyone else had a new tricycle, he was humiliated to ride his sister's rusty one. That's what she had to say. She glanced at Ross. Let's have a good time together today. We're going to play "Trick Your Trike" in the garage, so come with me!

It only took a few minutes for Ross to figure out what she was trying to say. Ross and his mother worked in the garage for the remainder of the day. Taking it apart piece by piece, they dismantled the tricycle.

The fenders were painted orange and yellow to resemble flames, and the body was painted a brilliant red. All the wheels, tires, and handlebars were polished. It was meticulously cleaned, painted, rubbed, scraped, buffed, and polished. Both of them couldn't wait for it to be repaired.

Ross and his mother reassembled the tricycle piece by piece and part by component. They were both stunned when they finished. This one-of-a-kind tricycle, the Trick Trike, was in front of them. A tearful Ross thanked his mother for everything she had done for him.

She gave Ross a big grin and said she had a great time with him today. She told him, "Now, go and ride with your pals." Other lads' voices could be heard echoing down the street as Ross rode his bike.

"Wow, what a cool tricycle," said everyone. "Which store did you purchase it from?"

"Wow! Ross has a tricycle! "Will you please let me have one?" How about a swap? She was aware of how ecstatic Ross was.

