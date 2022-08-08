Fiction: We Have a Mouse. “Short Kids Story.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Gretchen yelled out from her room, "Hey mom." "I just penned a fantastic piece of work."

Her mother's response was, "Really?" "That's very sweet of you. That you will follow in your father's footsteps has always been obvious to me. Before the accident, he was a published novelist, and I know you mourn him as much as I do. Then I'll give you my honest judgement when I've read it. " After reading the poem, Gretchen's mother smiled and nodded.

"Gretchen, it is really nice poetry," remarked a voice that seemed genuine. The rhyming style is pleasant, the plot is amusing, and the reader is eager for more. " Everything about it is top-notch.

Gretchen said, "You're just saying that." "No!" responded her mother. "It's fantastic." In fact, why don't you continue? " Is it all right with you?" Gretchen inquired. When I go home from work, I'll add a few more.

To her mother's astonishment, Gretchen begged her to read the poem again. Exclaiming, "Excellent!" the woman said. "Your imagination is limitless. In fact, if you keep going, your father's publisher, Mr. Smythe, may be able to offer you some advice. "I submitted it to him. It wouldn't harm him.

After school the next day, Gretchen concluded her errands and returned to her writing.

Gretchen asked her mother for her thoughts on the poem a second time. After reading it, her mother had a grin on her face. She said, "It's extremely nice." How about one more stanza, please? "

"Yes, that's OK with me," Gretchen said. A well-known poet has to start somewhere, so it's a lot of fun.

In her chamber, Gretchen read the poem many times and then started writing the last stanza, which she completed at the end of some time.

In the home, there is a mouse, and I noticed him this morning.

As I began to play, he sprinted across the floor.

How is it possible that there is a mouse in the house?

He took a seat at the table in front of the TV. Ned, the mouse that's been living in my home, is his name.

He's been sleeping in my bed ever since I gave him a name.

He eats like a pig now that I feed him all day long.

He is very fond of cheese, and he even does a jig in celebration of it.

He infiltrates the bloom as well as the grain of rice.

He even manages to unlock the spice cupboard and get his hands on some of the contents. What the heck am I looking at? Not just one, but two of them!

Another Ned may be found in my shoe, as well as one on the counter.

Ned and a buddy are there, but look at that. A little one, a medium one, and a large one. I'm sharing my apartment with a family of mice.

Oh my goodness, a group of mice?

Initially, there were five; today there are six, seven, and eight.

The mouse gate has to be shut by someone.

I'm seeing more and more mice the more I look. There are so many of them throughout the home. How did that happen?

Our towels and chairs are infested with mice.

Mice are everywhere, and who follows them?

That Ned just smiles at me all the time.

The entire family came to stay with us for a bit.

Gretchen and her mother visited Mr. Smythe a few days later. He informed them that he couldn't guarantee anything, but that he'd get in touch with a few individuals about her work.

Mr. Smythe came to Gretchen a few days later. It's rare for a young poet or novelist to get their first piece published, he stated to her. He saw Gretchen's reaction to the information. She thanked him for everything he had done and gazed at him.

She felt dejected, but she also understood. She'd have to write a lot if she wanted to be a poet, and she'd get published someday.

Gretchen called out, "Mr. Smythe." Please know that this is only the beginning and that I will be submitting many more poems in the future.

Let me go to my room, please, so I may work on some more writing.

Oh! Also, Ned is in your sneakers. I'm a fan.

"Come on, Ned, we've got a lot of work to do!"

It's a happy story about a young girl who falls in love with poetry and decides to become a published poet.

While her first poetry isn't published, she knows that this is simply a minor setback and will take more effort to overcome.