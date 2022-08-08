Fiction: When Will We Arrive? “Inspiring Kids Stories.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

When will we arrive. Gustavo Fring/pexels.com

For the first time in their lives, Jennie and Jimmy had the opportunity to visit the big zoo in the city. "Are we there yet?" becomes the most dreaded question in our exchange. Surely you have heard of it, haven't you?

When it was discovered that Jennie and Jimmy were identical twins, they were ecstatic.

To ensure everyone was buckled up, mom walked them over to the backseat of the vehicle, and dad said, "Let's go." They were on their way to the city's big zoo.

My residence was far from the city's big zoo.

As soon as Jennie and Jimmy had finished their meal, they were bored.

All they wanted to do was look at the animals and maybe buy some snacks like peanuts, popcorn, or drinks. As a result, it took a while.

Jimmy said, "Are we there yet?"

His mother said, "No." "It's going to take a long time." "Look out the window with Jennie and count the pine trees."

Jimmy stared at Jennie and then attempted to see out the window.

Their position in the seat meant that they couldn't see anything.

"Dad, we can't see out the window," said Jennie.

"Do we have a way to go?" Jimmy crooned, "Yeah, are we there yet?"

"The finish line is in sight." Mom wanted to say something.

Let's both sing a song together. " That'll keep the boredom at bay." "Okay." According to what Jennie had to say, that was followed by her whispering something into his ear as she leant over.

Singing in the vehicle, the two of them grinned and chuckled a bit.

"Have we arrived yet?" No, we haven't made it yet.

There you go again. Are we there yet?

There are still a few miles to go.

Is it really time to re We haven't gotten there yet.

"I don't know about you, but I'm delighted we're here," their father whispered to their mother.

A low "Weee Haaave" was then sung by him. "Ah-rived! " Jennie and Jimmy chuckled as they looked at each other.

They had a great time, Jimmy and Jennie.

They got up close and personal with each animal, had a good time in the petting zoo, and stuffed their faces with hot dogs, popcorn, and peanuts. It wouldn't be long before we had to say our goodbyes.

Dad whispered to Mom, "I hope they are sleepy and fall asleep." "Are we getting there?" Jennie's laughter was low and subtle.

