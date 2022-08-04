Fiction: Story of Yucky Homework

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Story of Yucky homework! Jena Backus/pexels.com

It was immediately obvious to Jamal's mother as he opened the door that something was amiss. That expression on his face suggested that he was about to break down and weep.

"What is wrong, Jamal?" his mother pleaded.

A loud "HOMEWORK!" could be heard coming from his mouth. My homework is due now! Yuck!

I'm done with schoolwork for the day.

Jamal's mother was concerned about her son.

She spoke in a way she had never heard before, and she had no notion that he didn't like completing his schoolwork at all.

Each time Jamal said "yes" to the question, she was confident.

According to Jamal, "My instructor would like to meet you."

When his mother said, "That's all right," he nodded.

Before we meet with your instructor, though, I want to speak with you.

"I believe now is the right moment," he said.

The conversation between Jamal and his mother lasted quite some time, during which time his mother was taking notes. As she typed, Jamal laughed to himself. She seemed to be working on something, but what was it? Was she?

After that, his mother told him, "Jamal, now that we're done, I want you to finish your homework as well as you can tonight." Our first day of school is tomorrow, so we'll be going together. Jamal nodded in agreement, and his mother went back to work on her assignment.

Before the start of school on the next day, Jamal, his mother, and his teacher met. Jamal was shaken by the experience. Because he hadn't done his research, he had no idea what to anticipate.

"Homework!" "Ugh!" he said under his breath. His teacher answered, "I've heard that."

It was something Jamal and I talked about the previous night, and I can assure you that he will finish his assignments moving forward. "

In addition, I believe you should pay attention to his arguments. They're not excuses, they're reasons. "Let Jamal take care of it for you, as he did for me," I said.

Now Jamal was genuinely scared. To make amends, he was required to speak with his instructor and provide an explanation for his lack of diligence in completing his schoolwork.

Before continuing, Jamal paused for consideration and exhaled, then started speaking.

"I need some free time to have some pleasure. My professors want me to spend the remainder of the day on homework after a long day at school.

One of my favourite past times is spending time with my loved ones. "Since my father doesn't reside with us, I'm also responsible for doing my tasks and helping out around the house."

'It takes too long to finish my schoolwork, and I can't assist my mother when I truly try.' "I'm sure she's hurt and frustrated by it," I tell her.

Sometimes I receive so much homework that I have to copy parts of it from my pals. The fact that I want to turn in anything even though cheating is wrong. "

A significant delay in receiving my homework has made it impossible for me to get any knowledge from it. Students will be learning another topic while this is happening. "I always seem to get sidetracked."

"I never knew you were that clever, Jamal," Jamal’s instructor responded after a minute of contemplation. I'll have to think about what you've said since it's extremely insightful. All instructors need to be aware of them. My future assignments will be influenced by what you have to say. I'd want you to meet with every instructor. "Are you sure you want to proceed?"

As a result of Jamal's agreement, he talked to all the instructors, parents, and children during the following open house. Though terrified, he offered several well-reasoned arguments. The school instituted a new system for distributing homework assignments. The kids were able to finish it and learn from it since it was less difficult for them to do so. They were also able to play and spend time with their loved ones during their time off work.

As a result, Jamal now enjoys completing his assignments. As a result, his mother no longer has to inquire as to whether or not everything has been completed correctly.

"Yucky Homework!" is the narrative of an ordinary 12-year-old kid who despises having to complete his schoolwork.

When it comes to why kids don't want to complete homework, he didn't provide any excuses; instead, he offered five solid explanations. Not because they are sluggish or misunderstand their responsibilities, but because they are children. Educators and students must agree on what is best for both groups.