Beyond Van Gogh - The Immersive Experience! Coming Soon to Charleston

Immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you've never seen it before. This immersive experience will be in Charleston for a limited time, get your calendars ready and register for the pre-sale. http://www.vangoghcharleston.com

View of Immersive Van Gogh Nina Westervelt

Van Gogh is coming to town! Well, not really...an art exhibit is and you don't want to miss it. This experience is curated to allow visitors to step inside the paintings and truly experience the awe of Van Gogh's work. We're looking forward to this experience and hope you are too.

Date: Not yet announced! Don't miss out, register to get access to an exclusive pre-sale.

Location: Will be announced soon, register using the link above to be notified.

Sunflowers in Bloom Michael Brosilow

Under The Stars Laurence Labat

Who is Van Gogh?

Excerpt from official biography Vincent van Gogh, one of the most well-known post-impressionist artists, for whom color was the chief symbol of expression, was born in Groot-Zundert, Holland on March 30, 1853.

The son of a pastor, brought up in a religious and cultured atmosphere, Vincent was highly emotional, lacked self-confidence and struggled with his identity and with direction. He believed that his true calling was to preach the gospel; however, it took years for him to discover his calling as an artist. Between 1860 and 1880, when he finally decided to become an artist, van Gogh had already experienced two unsuitable and unhappy romances and had worked unsuccessfully as a clerk in a bookstore, an art salesman, and a preacher in the Borinage (a dreary mining district in Belgium) where he was dismissed for overzealousness.

Van Gogh's finest works were produced in less than three years in a technique that grew more and more impassioned in brush stroke, in symbolic and intense color, in surface tension, and in the movement and vibration of form and line. Van Gogh's inimitable fusion of form and content is powerful; dramatic, lyrically rhythmic, imaginative, and emotional, for the artist was completely absorbed in the effort to explain either his struggle against madness or his comprehension of the spiritual essence of man and nature.

In spite of his lack of success during his lifetime, van Gogh’s legacy lives on having left a lasting impact on the world of art. Van Gogh is now viewed as one of the most influential artists having helped lay the foundations of modern art.

