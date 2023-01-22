Michelle Obama On Marriage: ‘I Have Married LeBron. My Version Of LeBron.’

Michelle Obama got candid about picking a spouse as she approaches her 28th wedding anniversary next month to husband and former president, Barack Obama.

In a recent episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” the former first lady revealed the ups and downs of her marriage with her guest, Conan O’Brien.

“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it’s like, you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit,” she said.

Obama went on to comment that those particular moments aren’t fleeting either.

“And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”

Obama went on to say how people should view searching for a partner like assembling an all-star basketball team — and ideally, that person should pick the absolute best person to be with.

“You want LeBron [James]. You don’t want the guy, third row on the bench, who didn’t make the team, but we often don’t think about that,” she said.

“What you’re supposed to say isI have married LeBron. My version of LeBron.’”

Obama also urged that it takes time to see the person you’re dating “in an array of situations.”

“There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen,” she said.

“You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship,” she concluded.

Original Article