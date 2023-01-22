Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera

County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient.

The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.

The policeman not only informed her that her brake light was out, but he also did something more that had her stunned and drove her to share the incident with the world on Facebook.

Chy-Niece was alarmed to see that Officer Jenkins had stopped her. She began rummaging around in her glove box in search of her insurance and registration papers.

Officer Jenkins encouraged her not to worry, though, as soon as he was close enough. The only reason he had stopped her was to inform her that her brake light was broken.

"As he approached the car and I was gathering my belongings, he interrupted me and said, "Don't bother about getting anything out. Your brake lights are out, and I just wanted to let you know," Thacker said on her Facebook page.

At that point, Thacker felt like she could trust Officer Jenkins. Because he was just trying to make sure she was safe on the road, she decided to unburden her frustrations on him.

She told him that she’d just replaced her brake lights in July and was worried that this would result in another expensive test to check her car’s wiring.

“He looked at me like (worried emoji) and told me to pop the trunk. He checked the lights in the trunk and tapped them, but they didn’t come on. So he told me to pop the hood to check the relay box then asked me to get out to check the other one,” she wrote.

