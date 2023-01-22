Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.

Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.

Around 8:30 PM Friday night, a caller reported a road rage incident in the Lakeside neighborhood to the Richmond Police Department (RPD).

When the cops first arrived at the scene, they witnessed a Ford Escape type SUV going back and forth violently. They soon became aware of a man who was lifeless on the ground beneath the SUV.

The police intervened and used force to convince the driver to put an end to her rage.

Lt. Craig Smith, a spokesperson for the RPD, reported that Samantha Warrens, 28, was furious and yelled insults while she was being taken into custody.

“The officers were trying to read her rights to her, but she kept yelling at her inanimate husband and telling him to go to hell.”

According to Lt. Smith, Ms. Warrens' grandmother emerged out the home in underwear during the arrest and while she was still agitated to explain everything.

She said to the officers that the young woman had seen her grandma and her husband nude together when she arrived home from work earlier than normal.

Even if this is among the sickest cases of adultery I've ever heard of, she shouldn't have reacted the way she did. She needs to develop better partner selection and anger management skills.

Eric Leonard, 30 years old, the husband of Ms. Warrens, was taken to the VCU Medical Center, where the staff describes his status as serious but stable.

