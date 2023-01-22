Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her

A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.

On Monday, Cedgadrick Harris, 24, was arrested.

Harris is detained without posting a bond.

According to KHOU, the July 17 shooting took place shortly after 4 a.m.

Harris allegedly forced his way inside when Kimberley Robinson, 28, and her little daughter were fast asleep in bed.

KHOU said that when Harris made it to the second floor of the house and kicked in a locked bedroom door, he discovered his ex-girlfriend and her young child there.

There were supposedly six shots fired. Robinson expired there and then.

Her daughter was reportedly hit by two pieces of shrapnel and taken to a neighboring hospital, according to KHOU. She is anticipated to recover entirely from the tragedy.

There were four more kids in the house at the time of the shooting. After Harris allegedly ran away, one allegedly called family for assistance.

The other four kids weren't hurt.

According to Houston Police Sgt. Michael Casso, who was contacted by ABC13 Houston, Robinson reported Harris for domestic abuse in June after an undisclosed incident.

Harris was accused with murder in the first degree as well as assault on a family member.

He still hasn't pleaded to the accusations leveled against him. It wasn't known if he had legal representation who could respond to the accusations on his behalf.

A potential motive for the murder has not yet been discussed by police.

