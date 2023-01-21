Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.

A 9-year-old boy died after what a prosecutor alleged was “essentially torture” by his stepmother, who’s accused of locking him in a closet at night, withholding food and inflicting “physical strenuous punishments” while she worked from home due to COVID.

Now, the stepmother is charged with murder — and the boy’s father, who allegedly “admitted … he did nothing to save his son,” according to prosecutor Tamara Kelly, is charged with injury to a child, infliction of great bodily injury, and destruction or concealment of evidence, reports the Meridian Press in Idaho.

The boy, Emrik Osuna, could not be revived by officers who responded to a 911 call at 9:39 p.m. on Sept. 1 and found the child not breathing and without a heartbeat, said Meridian police in a news release. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

More than four hours earlier, his father, Erik Osuna, allegedly sent a text to his wife, Monique Osuna, expressing hesitation about taking the boy to seek help, said the prosecutor.

“I know you are scared,” the message read. “I am too.”

Examination of the boy’s body revealed him to be badly dehydrated and malnourished, Kelly said in court Thursday, reports KTVB.

“The little boy had bruises all over his body, specifically on his buttocks, groin, legs and torso,” Kelly told the judge. “Some of the bruises were extremely large and essentially covered the back of his body.”

The boy was forced to do jumping jacks and wall sits for lengthy periods, and allowed to stop only for a moment while his stepmother took a break from her work, Kelly alleged.

In addition, the father allegedly told police that Emrik had only been given rice and water for weeks before he died, according to the prosecutor.

Kelly alleged that because the child was not attending school, he was unable to escape his stepmother’s abuse.

Relatives said the boy had lived for a time with other family members after his biological mother had been convicted and sentenced to prison for abuse of his siblings.

Emrik’s uncle, Francisco Tirado, created a GoFundMe page seeking donations with the goal to bring the boy’s body from Idaho to California for burial.

