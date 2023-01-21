Man is arrested after purported DNA evidence implicates him in the 1974 Valentine's Dance teen girl murder

She was 17 years old and dressed for a high school Valentine’s dance on the night she was pulled from her boyfriend’s car and kidnapped, two days before her strangled and sexually assaulted body was found abandoned in a culvert.

But for 46 years, police in Forth Worth, Texas, could pin no blame in the death of Carla Walker.

That changed on Monday when they arrested 77-year-old Glen Samuel McCurley, and credited advances in genealogy and DNA testing for allegedly connecting him to the crime.

“Thank you, Jesus,” Carla’s brother, Jim Walker, said Tuesday at a news conference announcing the arrest. “When I was notified, the word that came across my mind was ‘finally.’ Finally. After 46 years, finally.”

McCurley, now jailed on a capital murder charge in Tarrant County on a $100,000 bond, had been an early suspect and questioned in Carla’s Feb. 17, 1974, abduction following the dance at Western Hills High School. It was unclear if he’d entered a plea, and an attorney for him was not named in jail records.

Carla and her boyfriend were parked outside a bowling alley when a man opened the passenger door and pulled her out, telling the boyfriend, “I am going to kill you,” and then pistol-whipping him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, reports WFAA.

The boy passed out. Police on the scene discovered a magazine for a 22-caliber Ruger, and determined that McCurley, a previously convicted car thief who lived about a mile from the bowling alley, had purchased such a gun.

Interviewed in 1974, McCurley said his gun had been stolen while he was fishing, but he didn’t report it because he was an ex-con, according to the arrest warrant.

