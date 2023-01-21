Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years

A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.

Police said the incident took place on October 28 at a home in Appling off Gales Road. Tucker admitted to authorities that he shot his father with a .22 caliber Marlin semiautomatic rifle after “he had enough of his father abusing his mother,”.

Court documents indicate a history of abuse in the tragic home. Wesley Gales was arrested in March for cruelty to children and family violence/battery after he allegedly punched his wife, Deborah, in the eye and kicked her in the head. He also threw a DVD player down the hall, and cursed and screamed at his son when he attempted to pick it up.

Responding officers questioned Wesley Gales after noting blood coming out of Deborah Gales’ nose and marks on her body. He then admitted to the verbal and physical altercation, and was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to the charges against him, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

In September, Deborah called 911 after Wesley allegedly threatened to shoot Tucker in the head. She told the dispatcher that her husband had also kicked her in her private parts, but Wesley strongly denied the allegations to responding officers.

“Due to conflicting statements, no physical evidence, and a lack of third-party witnesses, no charges were filed,” police said at the time.

According to the report, the alleged physical abuse had been going on for years. In 2017, Deborah and Tucker told authorities that Wesley was being physically abusive. However, he denied the accusation.

Original Article