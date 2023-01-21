Appling, GA

Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years

Majestic News

A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG978_0kMeLh4h00
Photo bySan Eli News (Click Here)

Police said the incident took place on October 28 at a home in Appling off Gales Road. Tucker admitted to authorities that he shot his father with a .22 caliber Marlin semiautomatic rifle after “he had enough of his father abusing his mother,”.

Court documents indicate a history of abuse in the tragic home. Wesley Gales was arrested in March for cruelty to children and family violence/battery after he allegedly punched his wife, Deborah, in the eye and kicked her in the head. He also threw a DVD player down the hall, and cursed and screamed at his son when he attempted to pick it up.

Responding officers questioned Wesley Gales after noting blood coming out of Deborah Gales’ nose and marks on her body. He then admitted to the verbal and physical altercation, and was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to the charges against him, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

In September, Deborah called 911 after Wesley allegedly threatened to shoot Tucker in the head. She told the dispatcher that her husband had also kicked her in her private parts, but Wesley strongly denied the allegations to responding officers.

“Due to conflicting statements, no physical evidence, and a lack of third-party witnesses, no charges were filed,” police said at the time.

According to the report, the alleged physical abuse had been going on for years. In 2017, Deborah and Tucker told authorities that Wesley was being physically abusive. However, he denied the accusation.

Original Article

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# faamily issues# relationships# murder

Comments / 523

Published by

Majestic Deco Is Popular News Blog In US Souther Area

California State
7K followers

More from Majestic News

7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die

A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”

Read full story
719 comments

Michelle Obama On Marriage: ‘I Have Married LeBron. My Version Of LeBron.’

Michelle Obama got candid about picking a spouse as she approaches her 28th wedding anniversary next month to husband and former president, Barack Obama. In a recent episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” the former first lady revealed the ups and downs of her marriage with her guest, Conan O’Brien.

Read full story
666 comments
Henrico County, VA

Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera

County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.

Read full story
349 comments
Richmond, VA

Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.

Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.

Read full story
1482 comments
Houston, TX

Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her

A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.

Read full story
537 comments
Meridian, ID

Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.

A 9-year-old boy died after what a prosecutor alleged was “essentially torture” by his stepmother, who’s accused of locking him in a closet at night, withholding food and inflicting “physical strenuous punishments” while she worked from home due to COVID.

Read full story
45 comments

Man is arrested after purported DNA evidence implicates him in the 1974 Valentine's Dance teen girl murder

She was 17 years old and dressed for a high school Valentine’s dance on the night she was pulled from her boyfriend’s car and kidnapped, two days before her strangled and sexually assaulted body was found abandoned in a culvert.

Read full story

Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father

My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents. She told her boyfriend first, and he asked her to marry him. My friend agreed, not because she was pregnant but because she loved her boyfriend and wanted to be his wife. There was still the problem of telling her parents about the baby... and the wedding.

Read full story
130 comments
Enid, OK

The Cops Chased Her For Miles. When She Finally Pulled Over She Had A “Good” Excuse

Emily Jean Owings Sindt, 28, was arrested after she was stopped for speeding. The driver found herself facing down police officers after she was caught blasting along the roads of Enid, Oklahoma, early on Tuesday morning. Footage from the arrest reveals that Owings Sindt had a plan to get out of getting a ticket. She told the responding officer that it was her “f***ing birthday” and that she had “to go poop” before she sped away from the routine traffic stop and led Oklahoma cops on an exciting 70 miles per hour car chase.

Read full story
158 comments

Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks

Photo bySan Eli News (Click Here) I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.

Read full story
414 comments

Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot

Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.

Read full story
314 comments

Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.

Read full story
153 comments

19-Year-Old Girl Breaks Her Back After Jumping Off Pier To Rescue Boy When No One Else Will

Amazing acts of bravery and altruism sometimes end up with the hero of the story in need of a helping hand. That was just what happened when a young waitress leaped from a tall pier at dusk to save a drowning boy.

Read full story
201 comments
Houston, TX

Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested

A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.

Read full story
61 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy