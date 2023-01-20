Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested

A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports.

The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.

Williams' body was reportedly found with a puncture wound and multiple lacerations at a gas station parking lot on Katy Freeway and Wycliffe Drive in west Harris County on July 30.

Authorities said that Bourgeois and Williams had been in a "dating relationship," according to the Houston Chronicle. Williams' mother, Joyce Williams, told the outlet that her daughter was the oldest of her five siblings and often presented herself as a woman.

"My son didn’t deserve that. My son has been murdered. My child is no longer with me, and I have to deal with this every day," Williams' mother said. "I wouldn’t wish this on anybody’s child." Joyce, in a fundraising page set up to cover the cost of Williams' funeral, claimed that her daughter was "murdered near [her] home."

Joyce also shared her daughter's pictures online on August 14, writing: "Fat this pains me baby it just is not easy for me, I know you know me but I'm so hurt, numb, and sick boo."

Williams' friends told the outlet that she lived at Covenant House, a shelter for abused and abandoned children, before moving to Houston shortly before her death. One of her friends, Cerenity Bradford, while talking to Click2Houston, said: "She was having some troubles. I don’t know the whole story on that one. She would come here, get some support, get off the street."

