Pericles: The Untold Story Of First Citizen of Athens

Maiya Devi Dahal

Pericles was a towering figure in ancient Greece, known for his leadership of Athens during a period of great prosperity and cultural achievement. He was born in 495 BCE into a prominent Athenian family and was educated by some of the greatest philosophers of his time.

Pericles began his political career in the early 460s BCE, serving as a general in the Athenian army during the First Peloponnesian War. He quickly distinguished himself as a military leader, winning a number of victories against the Spartans and their allies.

In the years that followed, Pericles rose to prominence in Athenian politics, becoming one of the city's most influential statesmen. He was elected to the position of strategos (general) numerous times and was instrumental in the development of Athenian democracy, which he believed should be open to all free men, regardless of their wealth or social status.

But it was during his three terms as Athens' elected leader, or "First Citizen," that Pericles truly made his mark. He oversaw a period of unprecedented cultural achievement, known as the "Golden Age of Athens," during which the city became a center of philosophy, art, and literature.

Pericles believed that Athens should be a beacon of culture and democracy, and he invested heavily in public works projects and patronage of the arts. He oversaw the construction of the Parthenon, a temple to the goddess Athena, which remains one of the most iconic symbols of ancient Greece to this day.

Pericles' leadership also had a significant impact on Athenian society. He introduced reforms that strengthened the rights of citizens and encouraged greater participation in government. He also expanded the navy, which helped to secure Athens' position as a major maritime power in the Mediterranean.

But Pericles' legacy is not without controversy. He was criticized by some for his autocratic tendencies and for his handling of the Peloponnesian War, which ultimately led to Athens' defeat by Sparta.

During the war, Pericles championed a strategy of attrition, which involved avoiding pitched battles and instead relying on Athens' naval power to blockade the Peloponnesian coast. This strategy was successful at first, but it placed a significant strain on Athens' resources and ultimately led to a devastating plague that killed many Athenians, including Pericles himself.

Despite these criticisms, Pericles' contributions to Athenian culture and democracy remain enduring legacies. He believed that education and culture were essential to a well-functioning democracy and worked tirelessly to promote these values throughout Athens. He also believed that citizens had a responsibility to participate in government and advocated for a more inclusive political system that allowed more people to take part in decision-making.

Pericles' leadership was marked by a combination of vision and pragmatism. He understood the importance of investing in infrastructure and culture to promote Athenian prosperity, but he also recognized the need to maintain a strong military and to make difficult decisions in times of crisis.

Moreover, Pericles' leadership was marked by his personal integrity and dedication to his city. He was known for his eloquent speeches, which inspired Athenians to work together for the greater good. He was also known for his modesty and his willingness to share in the hardships of his fellow citizens.

Today, Pericles is remembered as one of the greatest leaders in ancient Greece, whose contributions to Athenian culture and democracy continue to inspire people around the world. His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of vision, leadership, and integrity in building a better society.

Pericles was a visionary leader who believed that Athens should be a model for other city-states to follow. He believed that Athenians had a responsibility to use their wealth and power to promote democracy and culture throughout Greece.

Pericles' leadership was marked by his ability to balance the needs of different factions within Athens. He recognized the importance of compromise and negotiation in the pursuit of political stability and economic prosperity. He was also a skilled orator, who was able to rally Athenians to support his policies and initiatives.

Despite his achievements, Pericles was not without his flaws. He was criticized by some for his arrogance and his tendency to prioritize Athenian interests over those of other Greek city-states. He was also accused of overstepping his bounds as leader, particularly during the Peloponnesian War, when he was accused of misusing funds and betraying the interests of his fellow citizens.

Despite these criticisms, Pericles' contributions to Athenian culture and democracy remain enduring legacies. His leadership helped to create a period of unprecedented cultural and economic growth in Athens, which set the standard for centuries to come. His commitment to democracy and inclusivity helped to create a more egalitarian society, where the voices of all citizens were heard.

Moreover, Pericles' legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of leadership, vision, and integrity in creating a better world. He believed that the pursuit of culture and education was essential to a functioning democracy, and he worked tirelessly to promote these values throughout Athens. He believed that citizens had a responsibility to participate in government and advocated for a more inclusive political system that allowed more people to take part in decision-making.

Pericles is remembered as one of the greatest leaders in ancient Greece, whose contributions to Athenian culture and democracy continue to inspire people around the world. His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of vision, leadership, and integrity in building a better society.

