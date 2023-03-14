Prince Schwarzenberg: The Untold Story Of General who Defeated Napoleon

Maiya Devi Dahal

Prince Karl Philipp Schwarzenberg was one of the most renowned military commanders of his time, but his story is often overshadowed by that of other famous generals of the era. Born in Vienna in 1771, he came from an illustrious family with a long history of service to the Habsburg monarchy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZeBa_0lIb4kTC00
Photo bySophia

Schwarzenberg began his military career as a cadet in the Austrian army at the age of sixteen. He quickly rose through the ranks, showing a talent for leadership and strategic thinking. In 1792, he was appointed to the rank of lieutenant and sent to fight against the French in the Rhineland.

Over the next decade, Schwarzenberg distinguished himself in a number of campaigns, earning promotions and commendations for his bravery and tactical skill. He fought against the French in Italy, Hungary, and Germany, and was wounded several times in battle.

But it was in the Napoleonic Wars that Schwarzenberg truly made his mark. He was appointed commander of the Austrian army in 1813, just as the tide was turning against Napoleon. The French emperor had suffered a devastating defeat in Russia the previous year, and his army was in retreat across Europe.

Schwarzenberg led the allied forces against Napoleon in the campaign of 1813, which culminated in the Battle of Leipzig, also known as the Battle of Nations. This was the largest battle in Europe prior to World War I, with over 500,000 soldiers on both sides. Schwarzenberg's leadership was critical to the allied victory, which marked the beginning of the end for Napoleon's empire.

But Schwarzenberg's story is more than just that of a successful military commander. He was also a diplomat and statesman, and played a key role in the Congress of Vienna, which sought to redraw the map of Europe after the Napoleonic Wars.

At the Congress, Schwarzenberg was one of the most important negotiators, representing Austria's interests alongside other great powers such as Russia, Prussia, and Britain. He was instrumental in securing a settlement that restored much of the pre-war balance of power, and which helped to establish a stable European order that lasted for decades.

Despite his achievements, Schwarzenberg's legacy has been somewhat overshadowed by that of other famous generals of the era, such as Napoleon himself, Wellington, and Blücher. This is partly due to his reputation as a cautious and conservative commander, who preferred to avoid unnecessary risks and who was sometimes criticized for being slow to pursue opportunities.

But this criticism may be unfair. Schwarzenberg was a careful strategist who understood the importance of logistics and the need to conserve resources. He was also a commander who was able to adapt to changing circumstances, as demonstrated by his success in the campaign of 1813.

Moreover, Schwarzenberg was a man of great personal courage and integrity, who inspired loyalty and respect among his troops. He was known for his modesty and his willingness to share the hardships of his soldiers, sleeping in the same camps and eating the same rations.

Schwarzenberg's legacy has also been impacted by the fact that he died relatively young, at the age of 54, just a few years after the Congress of Vienna. His death was a shock to many, and there has been speculation about the cause. Some have suggested that he may have been poisoned, while others believe that he may have suffered from a medical condition.

Whatever the cause, Schwarzenberg's death was a loss not only for Austria but for Europe as a whole. He was a leader of great talent and vision, who played a critical role in shaping the continent's political and military landscape during a period of great turmoil and change.

Today, Schwarzenberg is remembered as one than just a military commander. He was a statesman and diplomat, who understood the importance of negotiation and compromise in the pursuit of peace. His contributions to the Congress of Vienna helped to lay the foundation for a more stable and peaceful Europe, and his legacy continues to inspire those who seek to build a better world.

Prince Karl Philipp Schwarzenberg was a remarkable figure in European history, whose contributions to the defeat of Napoleon and the establishment of a stable European order are often overlooked. As a military commander, diplomat, and statesman, he played a critical role in shaping the continent's political and military landscape during a period of great turmoil and change. His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of leadership, courage, and integrity in the pursuit of a better world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# usa news# trending# austria stories# france stories# paris stories

Comments / 2

Published by

Hello, I share the historical events and travel destinations that are famous around the globe.

N/A
8K followers

More from Maiya Devi Dahal

The Six Day War: The Untold Story Of The Conflict that Shaped the Middle East

In June of 1967, the world watched in shock as Israel and a coalition of Arab states waged a six-day war that would go down in history as one of the most pivotal conflicts of the modern era. At the time, the war was widely seen as a decisive victory for Israel, which had succeeded in capturing territory from its Arab neighbors and consolidating its position as a regional superpower. But the true story of the Six Day War is far more complex and nuanced than the popular narrative suggests.

Read full story
2 comments

The S.S. Officer's Armchair: Uncovering the Hidden Life of a Nazi

In 2016, a remarkable discovery was made in a small town in Germany. A local auction house was preparing to sell an old armchair when they noticed something unusual. The chair had a swastika carved into one of its legs, and it was covered in Nazi symbols and imagery. Further investigation revealed that the chair had once belonged to a high-ranking S.S. officer. This discovery set in motion an investigation that would uncover the hidden life of a Nazi and shed new light on the atrocities committed during World War II.

Read full story
12 comments

Ramesses II: The Untold Story Of The Greatest Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt

Ramesses II is one of the most well-known pharaohs of ancient Egypt. He is often called Ramesses the Great, and his reign was one of the longest in Egyptian history, lasting for over 66 years. Despite his enduring legacy, there are many aspects of Ramesses II's life that are not well known. This is the untold story of the greatest pharaoh of ancient Egypt.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

John Hancock: The Untold Story Of The Forgotten American Patriot

John Hancock is a name that is synonymous with the signing of the Declaration of Independence. However, most people do not know much about him beyond that. He was a successful merchant, a politician, and a philanthropist. But there is so much more to John Hancock than just his famous signature. This is the untold story of the forgotten American patriot.

Read full story
2 comments

Grover Cleveland: The Untold Story Of America’s Only Double President

Grover Cleveland is often overshadowed by some of America's more famous presidents, such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin D. Roosevelt. However, Cleveland holds a unique place in American history as the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. Despite this distinction, his story is often overlooked in the annals of American history.

Read full story
5 comments

The Art of Resistance: The Untold Story Of Justus Rosenberg's Four Years in the French Underground

Justus Rosenberg is a name that many may not recognize, but his story is one that deserves to be told. Rosenberg, a Polish-American who was born in 1921, spent four years in the French underground during World War II. His experiences during this time were both harrowing and heroic, and yet they remained largely untold for decades.

Read full story

Gebhard von Blucher: The Untold Story Of The Prussian Scourge of Napoleon

Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher, also known as Marshal Blücher, was a key figure in the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo. Despite his pivotal role in this historic event, Blücher's life and achievements are often overlooked in popular histories of the Napoleonic Wars. In this article, we will explore the untold story of the Prussian scourge of Napoleon.

Read full story
2 comments

T. E. Lawrence: The Untold Story Of The True Lawrence of Arabia

T.E. Lawrence, or Lawrence of Arabia, is a name that is familiar to many people, thanks to the famous film of the same name. However, despite the iconic status of Lawrence, much of his life and work remains shrouded in mystery. In this article, we will delve deeper into the life of T.E. Lawrence, exploring the untold story of the true Lawrence of Arabia.

Read full story
5 comments

Last Stop Auschwitz: The Untold Survival Story Of Eddy de Wind from Auschwitz Camp

The Holocaust is one of the darkest periods in human history, a time when millions of people were subjected to unimaginable suffering and brutality. Among the survivors of this horrific period was Eddy de Wind, a Dutch doctor who spent more than a year in Auschwitz, one of the most notorious concentration camps of World War II. Eddy's story of survival and resilience is a testament to the human spirit and serves as a reminder of the atrocities committed during the Holocaust.

Read full story
2 comments

John Paul Jones: The Untold Story Of The Father of America’s Navy

John Paul Jones is a name that resonates with every American. He is known as the father of the United States Navy and is revered as a national hero. However, the story of John Paul Jones is much more than just his legacy as a naval commander. It is a story of resilience, courage, and determination.

Read full story
9 comments

Charles Cornwallis: The Untold Story Of The Man Who Lost the American Colonies

Charles Cornwallis is a figure who is often remembered as the man who lost the American colonies for the British Empire during the American Revolution. While his failure to secure victory in America is certainly a defining aspect of his legacy, there is much more to the story of this complex and fascinating historical figure.

Read full story
11 comments

William McKinley: The Untold Story Of Architect Of The American Century

William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States, is often overshadowed by his more famous contemporaries, such as Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Woodrow Wilson. However, McKinley played a vital role in shaping the United States into the global superpower it is today. McKinley's presidency, which spanned from 1897 to 1901, was marked by a period of economic growth, expansionism, and the beginning of the United States emergence as a world power.

Read full story
1 comments

John Brown: The Untold Story Of The Man Who Ignited the American Civil War

John Brown was a man with a mission. Born in Connecticut in 1800, he grew up in a deeply religious family that believed in the abolition of slavery. As a young man, Brown became involved in the anti-slavery movement and was a passionate advocate for the rights of African Americans. He saw slavery as a moral evil that had to be eradicated, and he was willing to use any means necessary to achieve that goal.

Read full story
119 comments
New York City, NY

Joseph Pulitzer: The Untold Story Of The Birth of Yellow Journalism

Joseph Pulitzer is a name that is known to many, primarily as the founder of the Pulitzer Prizes, which recognize excellence in journalism and the arts. However, there is another side to Pulitzer's legacy that is often overlooked: his role in the birth of "yellow journalism," a style of reporting that was characterized by sensationalism, exaggeration, and an emphasis on scandal and conflict.

Read full story

Benjamin Harrison: The Untold Story Of The Forgotten President

In the pantheon of American presidents, the name Benjamin Harrison is not one that typically springs to mind. He is often overshadowed by the likes of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, all of whom loom large in the collective consciousness of the American people. However, Harrison's presidency was not without its significant achievements and merits, and his contributions to the country during his term in office should not be forgotten.

Read full story

Michael Bornstein: The Untold Story Of Very Young Prisoner Survivor of Auschwitz

Michael Bornstein was just four years old when he was sent to Auschwitz with his family. It was 1945, and the horrors of the Holocaust were still unfolding. Michael's parents had managed to hide him in a pile of clothing, hoping to spare him from the gas chambers. Miraculously, he survived, and he would go on to become one of the youngest prisoners to be liberated from Auschwitz.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

John Gotti: The Untold Story Of Teflon Don of The New York Mafia

John Gotti, known as the "Teflon Don," was one of the most infamous and notorious figures in the history of the New York Mafia. He rose to power in the 1980s and became the head of the Gambino crime family, one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world. Despite his brutal tactics and involvement in countless illegal activities, Gotti was able to maintain a public image as a charismatic and charming figure, earning him the nickname "the Teflon Don."

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Into the Forest: A Holocaust Story of Survival Of Rabinowitz Family

The Rabinowitz family is one of the many Jewish families whose story is intertwined with the history of the Jewish people. Their story is a testament to the resilience and determination of Jewish families throughout the centuries.

Read full story
26 comments

Hammurabi: The Untold Story Of The Ancient Lawgiver Who Created the Babylonian Empire

Hammurabi was a king and lawgiver who ruled over ancient Mesopotamia during the 18th century BC. He is best known for creating one of the world's oldest written legal codes, known as the Code of Hammurabi. But his legacy extends far beyond his legal system. Hammurabi was a skilled administrator, a shrewd diplomat, and a powerful military leader who established the Babylonian Empire and helped shape the course of ancient history.

Read full story
3 comments

Clovis I: The Untold Story Of The Founding Father of France

When we think of France, we often think of the Eiffel Tower, French cuisine, and the City of Love, Paris. But the history of France goes much deeper than that. It begins with the story of Clovis I, the first king of the Franks, who is often referred to as the founding father of France. Clovis I was a warrior, a leader, and a diplomat, who united the Frankish tribes and established the first true kingdom in what is now France.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy