Franco Prussian War: The Story Of War that Made Germany

The Franco-Prussian War of 1870-71 was a transformative moment in European history. For Germany, it was the moment when it emerged as a unified nation-state and established itself as a major power on the continent. For France, it was a devastating defeat that shattered its confidence and undermined its standing in Europe.

Photo by Amelia

The origins of the war lay in the complex politics of the mid-19th century. At the time, Europe was dominated by a series of competing empires and nation-states, each vying for power and influence. Germany, in particular, was a patchwork of independent kingdoms and principalities, each with its own language, culture, and traditions. This situation was a source of constant tension, as different groups jostled for power and resources.

In 1862, Prussia, the largest and most powerful of the German states, underwent a significant change in leadership. The new prime minister, Otto von Bismarck, was a shrewd and ambitious politician who saw the potential for Prussia to emerge as the dominant power in Germany. Bismarck was a strong believer in the power of military force and was determined to use it to achieve his goals.

One of Bismarck's key objectives was to bring the southern German states into the Prussian fold. To do this, he needed a pretext for war. The opportunity presented itself in 1869, when a dispute over the succession to the Spanish throne led to tensions between France and Prussia. Bismarck seized on this issue, manipulating it to provoke a war with France.

The war began in July 1870, and it quickly became clear that Prussia had the upper hand. The Prussian army was well-organized and well-equipped, with superior weapons and tactics. The French army, on the other hand, was poorly led and ill-prepared, and it suffered a series of humiliating defeats in the early stages of the war.

The turning point of the war came in September 1870, with the Battle of Sedan. In this battle, the French army was surrounded and forced to surrender, including its leader, Emperor Napoleon III. The surrender of the French army was a major blow to French pride and morale, and it paved the way for the Prussian army to occupy Paris and force the French government to surrender.

The Treaty of Frankfurt, which ended the war in May 1871, was a humiliating defeat for France. France was forced to cede the provinces of Alsace and Lorraine to Germany, pay a large indemnity, and accept German occupation of part of its territory. For Germany, however, the war was a triumph. It had established itself as the dominant power in Europe, and it had brought the southern German states into the fold.

The impact of the Franco-Prussian War on Europe was profound. It marked the end of French dominance on the continent and established Germany as a major power. It also set the stage for the First World War, as the tensions and resentments that emerged from the war contributed to the arms race and the complex network of alliances that would ultimately lead to the outbreak of war in 1914.

The war also had a significant impact on the military and political thinking of the time. The Prussian army's use of advanced tactics and technologies, such as the breech-loading rifle and the railroad, set a new standard for military effectiveness. These innovations would be adopted by other European powers in the years that followed, and they would contribute to the growing arms race and the culture of militarism that prevailed in Europe in the early 20th century.

The political impact of the war was no less significant. The establishment of a unified Germany, under the leadership of Prussia, created a new power structure in Europe. This structure would have significant consequences for the continent's politics, as Germany's new position would lead to tensions and rivalries with other powers, such as Britain and Russia. It also marked a turning point in the history of nationalism, as the success of German unification inspired other nationalist movements across Europe.

The Franco-Prussian War also had significant consequences for the internal politics of both France and Germany. In France, the defeat led to a period of political instability and division, as different factions vied for power and influence. It also marked the beginning of the Third Republic, which would endure until the outbreak of the Second World War.

In Germany, the war solidified the power of Bismarck and the Prussian-dominated government. It also set the stage for a period of aggressive foreign policy, as Germany sought to assert its dominance on the continent and challenge the established order. This would ultimately lead to the outbreak of the First World War, as Germany's growing power and influence alarmed other European powers and set the stage for a catastrophic conflict.

Despite its profound impact on European history, the Franco-Prussian War is often overlooked in popular accounts of the period. This is in part due to its relative brevity and the fact that it was overshadowed by the more devastating conflicts of the 20th century. Nevertheless, its impact on the continent was profound, and its legacy can still be felt today.

In conclusion, the Franco-Prussian War was a transformative moment in European history, marking the emergence of Germany as a major power and the end of French dominance on the continent. It set the stage for the First World War, and its impact on the military and political thinking of the time was profound. Its legacy can still be felt today, as the tensions and rivalries that emerged from the war continue to shape European politics and society.