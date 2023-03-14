General Heinz Guderian: The Untold Story Of Father of the Blitzkrieg

General Heinz Guderian is often referred to as the "Father of the Blitzkrieg." As a leading figure in the German military during World War II, he was instrumental in developing the tactical doctrine that allowed the German army to achieve stunning victories early in the war. But Guderian's story is more complex than just his role as a military strategist. He was a man with deep convictions and a complex relationship with the Nazi regime that he served.

Photo by Charlotte

Guderian was born in 1888 in Kulm, West Prussia (now Chelmno, Poland). He came from a military family and was educated at a cadet school before being commissioned as an officer in the German army in 1907. During World War I, he served as a junior officer and was wounded several times. After the war, he remained in the military and rose through the ranks.

It was during the interwar period that Guderian began to develop the concepts that would become known as the Blitzkrieg. He was convinced that the key to victory in modern warfare was mobility and speed. He argued that tanks should be the primary weapon of any army, and that they should be used in a coordinated way with aircraft and infantry to create lightning-fast attacks that would overwhelm the enemy.

Guderian's ideas were not immediately embraced by the German military establishment. Many senior officers still clung to the tactics of the previous war, which emphasized defensive positions and static warfare. But Guderian was persistent, and he eventually won over some influential supporters, including General Ludwig Beck, who became chief of the army general staff in 1935.

In 1936, Guderian was appointed as the chief of mobile forces in the German army. He used this position to further develop and refine his ideas about the use of tanks in warfare. He argued that tanks should be used in concentrated groups, rather than dispersed among infantry units, and that they should be supported by artillery and air power. He also emphasized the importance of logistics and supply lines in ensuring that armored units could move quickly and efficiently.

Guderian's ideas were put to the test in the Spanish Civil War, where the German military provided support to General Franco's Nationalist forces. German tanks, planes, and infantry proved to be a formidable force, and Guderian himself visited Spain to observe the fighting and make adjustments to his doctrine.

When World War II broke out in 1939, Guderian was in command of a Panzer Corps, and his tactics were put into practice on a large scale. In the opening weeks of the war, German forces swept across Poland, using lightning-fast attacks that overwhelmed the Polish army. Guderian's tanks played a key role in this victory, and he was promoted to general in recognition of his achievements.

Guderian's tactics were put to even greater use in the invasion of France in 1940. German forces, under the overall command of General Erich von Manstein, launched a series of lightning-fast attacks that encircled and defeated the French army. Guderian's Panzer Corps was one of the key units in this operation, and he was promoted to the rank of general of panzer troops.

Despite his successes, Guderian's relationship with the Nazi regime was complex. He was not a member of the Nazi Party and had reservations about some of its ideology. However, he remained loyal to the German state and believed that the military had a duty to serve it, regardless of the political leadership.

Guderian's relationship with Hitler was also complex. He respected Hitler as a military leader and admired his strategic vision, but he was also critical of some of Hitler's decisions and disagreed with some aspects of Nazi ideology. In 1941, Guderian was briefly dismissed from his position for expressing his concerns about the proposed invasion of the Soviet Union. He believed that the German army was not prepared for the challenges of fighting in the vast expanse of the Soviet Union and that the invasion would be a costly mistake. However, he was soon reinstated and given a command in the invasion force.

Guderian's concerns about the invasion proved to be justified. The German army initially made rapid progress, but they soon encountered fierce resistance from the Soviet army and were bogged down in a brutal and costly war of attrition. Guderian continued to advocate for changes to the army's tactics and equipment to better suit the conditions of the Eastern Front, but his advice was often ignored by Hitler and other senior officers.

In 1943, Guderian was appointed as the inspector general of armored troops. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the development and deployment of armored units throughout the German army. However, his influence was limited by the fact that the war was now going badly for Germany, and resources were scarce. Guderian continued to advocate for changes and improvements to the army's tactics and equipment, but his efforts were often frustrated by bureaucratic and logistical obstacles.

In 1944, as the war was nearing its end, Guderian was appointed as the chief of staff of the army. In this role, he was responsible for coordinating the army's operations and advising Hitler on military matters. However, his influence was limited by the fact that Hitler was increasingly erratic and resistant to advice.

As the war came to a close, Guderian was captured by American forces and held as a prisoner of war for several years. After his release, he wrote a memoir, "Panzer Leader," in which he recounted his experiences and shared his thoughts on the war and his role in it. The book became a bestseller and established Guderian as one of the most important military thinkers of his time.

Guderian's legacy is complex. On the one hand, he was a brilliant military strategist who developed and refined the tactics that allowed the German army to achieve stunning victories early in the war. On the other hand, he was a loyal servant of a brutal regime that committed atrocities and waged an aggressive war of conquest. He was not directly involved in any war crimes, but his role in the Nazi war machine raises uncomfortable questions about the relationship between military strategy and moral responsibility.

Despite these complexities, Guderian remains an important figure in the history of military strategy. His ideas about the use of tanks in warfare have influenced military thinking to this day, and his legacy as the "Father of the Blitzkrieg" is secure. However, his story is also a cautionary tale about the dangers of serving a regime that is committed to violence and aggression.