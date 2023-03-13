Troy: The Real City Behind the World's Most Famous Myth

The ancient city of Troy has long captivated the imaginations of people around the world. The story of the Trojan War, immortalized in Homer's epic poem The Iliad, has been retold countless times in literature, film, and popular culture. But what was the real city of Troy like, and how does it compare to the mythological version?

Photo by Connor

Archaeological excavations at the site of Hisarlik in modern-day Turkey have revealed that there were actually nine different cities built on the same spot over the course of thousands of years. The city that most closely matches the description of Homer's Troy is believed to have been the sixth city, which was destroyed around 1180 BCE.

This city, known as Troy VI, was a fortified settlement located on a hill overlooking the plains of the Scamander River. It was surrounded by massive walls, which archaeologists estimate were around 20 feet thick and 30 feet high in some places. These walls were likely constructed using a technique known as cyclopean masonry, in which large stone blocks are fitted together without the use of mortar.

Within the walls of Troy VI, archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a thriving community. The city was home to around 5,000 people, who lived in houses made of mud brick and wood. The city had a central marketplace, where goods such as pottery and metalwork were traded. There were also public buildings, including a large palace complex believed to have been the residence of the city's rulers.

One of the most intriguing discoveries at Troy VI was a treasure hoard, consisting of around 8,750 gold and silver objects. These objects were found in a building believed to have been a temple, and are thought to have been offerings made to the gods. The hoard is a testament to the wealth and power of the city at its height.

Despite its impressive defenses, Troy VI was ultimately destroyed by fire, possibly as a result of an enemy invasion. The exact cause of the city's destruction remains a subject of debate among historians and archaeologists.

The story of the Trojan War, as recounted in The Iliad, tells of a conflict between the Greeks and the Trojans over the beautiful queen Helen, who had been abducted by the Trojan prince Paris. The war lasted for ten years, and ended with the Greeks finally breaching the walls of Troy using a wooden horse filled with soldiers.

While the exact details of the Trojan War may be fictional, there is some evidence to suggest that the story may have been inspired by real events. Archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a conflict between the Trojans and the Greeks around the time that Troy VI was destroyed. This conflict may have been the basis for the story of the Trojan War.

The story of Troy has had a profound impact on Western culture. The tale of the Trojan War has inspired countless works of literature and art, and has become a symbol of the heroic age of ancient Greece. The city of Troy itself has also become a symbol of the enduring power of myth and legend.

Today, the site of ancient Troy is a popular tourist destination, drawing visitors from around the world to explore the ruins of this once-great city. The archaeological discoveries made at the site have shed new light on the real city that existed behind the myth of Troy, and have deepened our understanding of the ancient world.

The story of Troy is a reminder of the enduring power of myth and legend to capture the imagination of people across time and space. While the city of Troy itself may have been destroyed thousands of years ago, the legacy of this legendary city continues to live on in the imaginations of people around the world.