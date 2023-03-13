Ivan the Terrible: The Untold Story Of First Stalin

Ivan IV, also known as Ivan the Terrible, was the Grand Prince of Moscow from 1533 to 1547, and the

first Tsar of Russia from 1547 until his death in 1584. He is remembered in history as a brutal and ruthless leader, notorious for his erratic behavior and extreme cruelty towards his enemies, real or imagined.

Photo by Weston

Born in 1530, Ivan IV became Grand Prince of Moscow at the age of three, following the death of his father, Vasily III. Initially, his reign was marked by relative stability and prosperity, as his mother, Elena Glinskaya, acted as regent and managed the affairs of the state. However, when Ivan came of age, he quickly asserted his authority and began to consolidate power within his own hands.

One of Ivan's earliest acts as Tsar was the establishment of the oprichnina, a parallel system of government designed to protect his authority and root out corruption and disloyalty. Under the oprichnina, Ivan declared certain regions of Russia to be "forbidden lands," subject to his personal control, while the rest of the country was ruled by a separate government headed by a boyar council. The oprichniki, Ivan's personal army and secret police, were charged with enforcing his will and carrying out acts of terror and violence against his enemies.

Ivan's reign was marked by numerous military campaigns, as he sought to expand the territory of his empire and establish Russia as a major power in Europe. His conquests included the annexation of the Khanate of Kazan, the capture of Astrakhan, and the conquest of the Livonian Confederation. However, these military campaigns were often marked by extreme violence and brutality, as Ivan's armies engaged in acts of pillage, rape, and slaughter against civilian populations.

One of the most notorious incidents of Ivan's reign was the massacre of Novgorod in 1570. Following a rebellion in the city, Ivan ordered his armies to sack and destroy the city, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of people. The massacre was a deliberate act of terror, designed to demonstrate the power and authority of the Tsar and intimidate his enemies.

Despite his brutal reputation, Ivan was also a patron of the arts and culture, and presided over a period of cultural flourishing known as the "Ivanian Renaissance." He founded the St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow and sponsored the work of renowned artists and musicians such as Andrei Rublev and Vasily Titov.

However, Ivan's personal life was marked by tragedy and instability. His first wife, Anastasia Romanovna, died in 1560, and Ivan was said to have been consumed by grief and despair. He later married again, but his second wife, Maria Temryukovna, was accused of adultery and strangled by Ivan's own hands. Following her death, Ivan became increasingly unstable and paranoid, subjecting his subjects to even more extreme acts of violence and terror.

In many ways, Ivan the Terrible can be seen as a precursor to the brutal and authoritarian regimes that would dominate Russia in the centuries to come. His use of secret police, his willingness to use violence and terror to maintain his authority, and his tendency towards extreme cruelty and paranoia foreshadowed the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century, including that of Joseph Stalin.

Indeed, Ivan's legacy would continue to cast a long shadow over Russian history, as subsequent rulers sought to either emulate or distance themselves from his legacy. Peter the Great, for example, saw Ivan as a primitive and backward figure, and sought to modernize Russia and distance it from its medieval past. On the other hand, Joseph Stalin, who famously referred to himself as the "Red Ivan," saw Ivan as a model for his own leadership style. Stalin admired Ivan's ability to maintain control over a vast and diverse empire through force and intimidation, and saw him as a symbol of Russia's strength and resilience.

In recent years, Ivan's legacy has undergone something of a reevaluation, with some historians arguing that his reputation as a bloodthirsty tyrant has been overblown. They point to his patronage of the arts and culture, his efforts to modernize Russia's economy and infrastructure, and his attempts to create a system of law and order as evidence of his more positive contributions to Russian history.

However, regardless of how one views Ivan the Terrible, there is no denying the impact that he had on Russian history and culture. His legacy continues to be debated and studied to this day, as scholars and historians seek to understand the complex and often contradictory nature of this controversial figure.

In the end, Ivan's reign was marked by both greatness and horror, as he sought to build a powerful and prosperous Russia, while also engaging in acts of violence and terror that would leave a lasting scar on the country's history. As the first Tsar of Russia, he set the stage for the centuries of autocratic rule that would follow, and his legacy continues to loom large over the country's past and present.