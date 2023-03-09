John Tyler: The Untold Story Of Most Hated President of the 19th Century

John Tyler is a name that often gets lost in the annals of American history. Though he was the tenth president of the United States, his legacy is largely forgotten. Many people have never even heard of him, and those who have likely associate him with little more than his impressive number of children (15, to be exact). However, Tyler's tenure as president was anything but uneventful. In fact, he was one of the most hated presidents of the 19th century, a fact that has largely been forgotten by history.

Tyler was born in Virginia in 1790. He was the son of a prominent planter and politician, and was raised with a deep appreciation for the principles of democracy and individual liberty. After completing his education, Tyler went on to study law and became a successful attorney. He was eventually elected to the Virginia state legislature, where he quickly gained a reputation as a skilled orator and an advocate for states' rights.

In 1827, Tyler was elected to the United States House of Representatives, where he continued to champion states' rights and limited government. However, he soon found himself at odds with the leadership of his party, the Whigs. Tyler believed that the Whigs were becoming too focused on expanding the powers of the federal government, and he refused to support their policies.

Despite his disagreements with the Whigs, Tyler was eventually chosen as the running mate of William Henry Harrison in the 1840 presidential election. The Whigs believed that Tyler, a Southern Democrat, would help them win votes in the South. However, they made a critical mistake in assuming that Tyler would be a compliant vice president who would simply carry out their policies.

In 1841, just one month after taking office, Harrison died of pneumonia. Tyler was suddenly thrust into the presidency, becoming the first vice president to assume the office of the president upon the death of the incumbent. However, Tyler's presidency was anything but smooth sailing.

Tyler's first major act as president was to veto a bill that would have created a national bank. This was a stunning rebuke to his own party, who had pushed for the creation of the bank. Tyler argued that the Constitution did not give the federal government the power to create a national bank, and that such an institution would be a dangerous concentration of power.

The Whigs were furious with Tyler's veto, and they expelled him from the party. Tyler was left without a political home, and he was forced to govern as an independent. This made it extremely difficult for him to get anything done, as he had no party backing him up in Congress.

Tyler's presidency was also marked by a number of foreign policy challenges. He attempted to annex Texas, but was met with fierce opposition from both Northern abolitionists and Southern slaveholders. He also had to deal with tensions with Great Britain over the border between Maine and Canada, and he narrowly avoided a war with Mexico over the disputed territory of Texas.

However, the most significant event of Tyler's presidency was undoubtedly the secession of Texas from Mexico in 1836. Tyler recognized Texas as an independent republic, which outraged many Americans who believed that Texas should be annexed by the United States. Tyler was eventually able to get Congress to approve the annexation of Texas in 1845, but it was a deeply divisive issue that further eroded his popularity.

Despite his many challenges, Tyler remained committed to his principles of limited government and individual liberty. He believed that the federal government had a very narrow set of powers granted to it by the Constitution, and that anything beyond that was an infringement on states' rights and the rights of individual citizens. This made him deeply unpopular with many Americans, who saw him as obstructing progress and hindering the growth of the country.

Tyler's presidency was also marred by personal scandals. In 1842, he married his second wife, Julia Gardiner, who was 30 years his junior. The marriage caused a scandal, as it was seen as inappropriate for a man of Tyler's age to marry a woman so much younger than him. Furthermore, Julia was the daughter of a New York senator, which made her an unlikely match for a Virginia planter like Tyler.

Tyler's relationship with his own children was also strained. After his first wife died, Tyler became involved with a slave named Julia, with whom he had several children. Tyler never publicly acknowledged these children, and they were not included in his will. This caused a great deal of bitterness and resentment among his descendants, who felt that they had been unfairly excluded from their father's legacy.

Despite his many flaws and controversies, Tyler did leave behind a lasting legacy. He was a staunch defender of states' rights and individual liberty, and he was committed to preserving the principles of the Constitution. His vetoes of bills that he believed were unconstitutional set an important precedent for future presidents, who would be similarly obligated to uphold the principles of the Constitution.

Tyler's tenure as president was also marked by important developments in the fields of technology and infrastructure. He oversaw the construction of the first telegraph line, which connected Washington, D.C. with Baltimore, and he was a strong advocate for the construction of railroads and canals. Tyler believed that these technologies were essential for the growth and development of the country, and he worked tirelessly to promote their adoption.

Today, Tyler is largely forgotten by history, but his presidency serves as a reminder of the importance of principles and values in politics. Tyler's commitment to limited government and individual liberty may have made him unpopular in his own time, but it is a legacy that continues to resonate with Americans today.

In conclusion, John Tyler's presidency was marked by controversy, scandal, and unpopular policies. He was expelled from his own party, faced opposition to his policies, and was one of the most hated presidents of the 19th century. However, his commitment to the principles of limited government, individual liberty, and the Constitution left a lasting impact on the country. Tyler's presidency serves as a reminder that sometimes unpopular decisions are necessary to uphold the principles that make America great.