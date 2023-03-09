Subutai: The Untold Story Of Genghis Khan’s Demon Dog of War

Subutai was one of the greatest military commanders in history, and is often referred to as Genghis Khan's "Demon Dog of War." Born in what is now Mongolia in the early 12th century, Subutai rose to become one of Genghis Khan's most trusted and accomplished generals, and played a key role in the conquest of much of Eurasia.

Photo by Austin

Subutai's military career began when he joined the Mongol army as a young man. He quickly distinguished himself through his bravery and tactical acumen, and rose through the ranks to become one of Genghis Khan's top commanders.

Subutai's military strategy was characterized by its speed, flexibility, and ruthless efficiency. He was a master of the feigned retreat, luring his enemies into a false sense of security before launching devastating counter-attacks. He was also skilled at using terrain to his advantage, and was a pioneer in the use of siege engines and other advanced military technology.

One of Subutai's most famous campaigns was the invasion of Europe in 1223. Leading a force of around 20,000 men, he crossed the Volga River and swept through the Russian steppes, defeating several Russian armies and capturing the cities of Ryazan and Vladimir. He then turned his attention to the Cumans, a nomadic people who had been raiding Mongol territory. In a stunning display of military skill, Subutai's forces defeated the Cumans in a series of battles, effectively wiping them out as a political and military force.

After his success in Russia and the steppes, Subutai turned his attention to Europe proper. He led an army of around 100,000 men into Hungary, where they defeated a Hungarian army at the Battle of Mohi in 1241. The Mongols then advanced on Vienna and other major European cities, but were forced to withdraw due to the sudden death of Genghis Khan.

Despite his success on the battlefield, Subutai was known for his humility and loyalty. He never sought personal glory or aggrandizement, and was always focused on the success of his armies and the larger Mongol empire.

In addition to his military prowess, Subutai was also a skilled diplomat and administrator. He played a key role in consolidating the Mongol empire and establishing a system of governance that allowed it to thrive for centuries.

Subutai's legacy as a military commander and strategist is still felt today. His tactics and innovations revolutionized warfare in the medieval period, and many of his tactics and strategies are still studied and admired by military historians and scholars.

Subutai's military successes can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, he was a master of logistics, and his armies were able to move and supply themselves quickly and efficiently. He understood the importance of securing supply lines and ensuring that his troops had adequate provisions, which allowed them to move rapidly and strike with devastating force.

Secondly, Subutai was a master of intelligence gathering. He used scouts and spies to gather information about his enemies, and was able to anticipate their movements and tactics. This allowed him to plan his campaigns with precision and to strike his enemies at their weakest points.

Thirdly, Subutai was a master of psychological warfare. He understood the importance of morale and the psychological impact of battle, and was able to use fear and intimidation to demoralize his enemies. He was also skilled at using deception and surprise to catch his enemies off guard.

Despite his many successes, Subutai also faced several challenges throughout his military career. One of the biggest was the logistics of maintaining a large army in the field. His campaigns often covered vast distances and involved long periods of time away from home. He had to ensure that his troops were adequately supplied and protected, which was no easy feat.

Another challenge that Subutai faced was the resistance of some of the peoples he conquered. Not all of the tribes and kingdoms he encountered were willing to submit to Mongol rule, and Subutai had to use force and diplomacy to maintain control over these territories. This often involved brutal tactics, such as mass executions and the destruction of entire cities, which earned him a reputation as a ruthless and feared commander.

Despite these challenges, Subutai's military successes are a testament to his skill as a commander and his dedication to the Mongol empire. He was able to conquer vast territories and establish the Mongol empire as one of the most powerful and enduring empires in history.

Subutai was a remarkable military commander whose legacy still resonates today. His military innovations and strategic genius helped to establish the Mongol empire as one of the most powerful and enduring empires in history, and his legacy as a military leader continues to inspire and influence people to this day. His remarkable achievements on the battlefield and his skill as a diplomat and administrator are a testament to his enduring legacy as one of the greatest military commanders in history.