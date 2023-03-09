Hasan Sabbah: The Untold Story Of Legend of the Assassins

Hasan Sabbah, the founder of the Nizari Ismaili state and the creator of the infamous "Order of Assassins," is a historical figure whose name has become synonymous with terror, intrigue, and assassination. Yet, despite his enduring notoriety, very little is known about the man behind the myth.

Photo by Beau

Born in 1050 CE in the Iranian city of Qom, Hasan Sabbah was the son of a minor landowner who belonged to the Shi'ite Ismaili sect of Islam. The Ismailis, a small minority within the broader Shi'ite community, had long been persecuted by the ruling Sunni authorities for their belief in the divine nature of Ali, the Prophet Muhammad's cousin and son-in-law. As a result, the Ismailis had developed a tradition of secrecy and subterfuge, and their leaders had often resorted to political assassination as a means of advancing their cause.

It was in this context that Hasan Sabbah came of age. As a young man, he traveled to Egypt to study with the Ismaili missionary network there, known as the da'is. Under their tutelage, he became deeply committed to the Ismaili cause and to the idea of the "hidden Imam," a messianic figure who was believed to be in hiding but would one day emerge to lead the faithful to victory.

Returning to Iran in the 1070s, Hasan Sabbah began to organize his own network of Ismaili supporters. He recruited followers from among the local population, as well as from the da'is in Egypt, and soon established himself as a powerful figure in the region. In 1090, he seized control of the mountain fortress of Alamut, which would become the headquarters of his movement for the next century.

At Alamut, Hasan Sabbah set about creating a new kind of society, one that would embody the principles of the Ismaili faith and serve as a beacon of hope for its followers. He called this society the "State of the Eagle's Nest," after the imposing mountain peak on which the fortress stood. The State of the Eagle's Nest was to be a utopian community, free from the corruption and oppression of the outside world. Its citizens were to be loyal to Hasan Sabbah alone, and were expected to devote themselves entirely to the Ismaili cause.

One of the key features of the State of the Eagle's Nest was its system of governance. Rather than relying on a single ruler or a council of elders, Hasan Sabbah instituted a system of "guardianship," in which a series of trusted lieutenants were appointed to oversee different aspects of the community. These guardians were chosen for their loyalty, their intelligence, and their ability to inspire others. They were given broad powers to make decisions and to enforce the law, but were also held accountable to Hasan Sabbah himself.

Another distinctive feature of the State of the Eagle's Nest was its use of assassination as a political tool. Hasan Sabbah believed that the Ismailis had a duty to remove those who stood in the way of their cause, and that assassination was a legitimate means of doing so. He trained his followers in the art of assassination, and sent them out into the world to carry out his orders.

It is this aspect of Hasan Sabbah's legacy that has earned him the reputation of being a ruthless and bloodthirsty leader. The word "assassin" is derived from the Arabic term hashshashin, which means "users of hashish." According to some accounts, Hasan Sabbah would drug his followers with hashish before sending them out on their missions, in order to convince them that they had experienced a taste of paradise and could earn it again if they carried out their orders successfully.

However, recent scholarship has called into question the idea that the assassins were simply mindless killers. While it is true that they carried out a number of high-profile assassinations, including those of several Muslim rulers and Christian crusaders, they also engaged in other forms of political activity, such as espionage, propaganda, and subterfuge. Moreover, they were often careful to avoid civilian casualties, and their attacks were generally directed at specific individuals rather than at entire communities.

The use of assassination as a political tool was not unique to the Ismailis. In fact, it was a common practice in the medieval Middle East, where political power was often contested through violence and intimidation. What set the Ismailis apart was their willingness to use assassination in a systematic and organized way, and their ability to maintain a network of loyal followers who were willing to carry out their orders.

Despite its reputation as a secretive and violent organization, the Ismaili state established by Hasan Sabbah was, in many ways, ahead of its time. It was one of the few medieval societies to offer opportunities for women, who were allowed to serve as spies and assassins alongside their male counterparts. It also placed a high value on education, and its leaders were known for their intellectual prowess and philosophical sophistication.

Moreover, the Ismailis were remarkably tolerant of other religious and cultural traditions. They saw themselves as the inheritors of a universalist tradition that embraced all of humanity, and they welcomed members of other faiths and backgrounds into their community. This inclusiveness was reflected in the architecture and art of the Ismaili state, which drew on a range of cultural influences from across the Middle East and Central Asia.

Regardless of its many achievements, however, the Ismaili state was ultimately doomed to fail. Its decentralized structure made it vulnerable to external attacks, and it was constantly beset by rival factions and internal strife. Moreover, the Ismailis were always outnumbered and outgunned by their enemies, who saw them as a threat to the established order.

In the end, the Ismaili state was conquered by the Mongols in the 13th century, and its leaders were either killed or forced into exile. The legacy of Hasan Sabbah and the Order of Assassins lived on, however, in the popular imagination of the Middle East and Europe. The idea of the "assassin" as a shadowy figure who strikes from the shadows has continued to captivate writers, filmmakers, and artists down to the present day.

In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in the figure of Hasan Sabbah, and a growing recognition of the complexity and nuance of his legacy. Scholars have begun to explore the philosophical and spiritual underpinnings of the Ismaili movement, as well as its political and military aspects. They have also looked at the broader historical context in which the Ismailis operated, and the ways in which their ideas and practices influenced the development of Islamic and Middle Eastern culture.

While much of the legend of Hasan Sabbah and the Assassins remains shrouded in mystery and myth, it is clear that he was a figure of immense importance and influence in the medieval Middle East. His ideas and practices continue to resonate with people around the world, and his legacy is a reminder of the enduring power of faith, ideology, and political action.