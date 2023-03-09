Aleister Crowley - The Untold Story Of The Great Beast 666

Maiya Devi Dahal

Aleister Crowley is a name that is often associated with the occult, mysticism, and dark arts. He was known as "The Great Beast 666," a title he gave to himself, and was one of the most controversial and enigmatic figures of the early 20th century. Crowley was a prolific writer, a renowned mountaineer, and an influential member of various secret societies, including the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn and the Ordo Templi Orientis. His life and teachings continue to fascinate and intrigue people to this day.

Crowley was born in 1875 in Leamington Spa, England, to a wealthy family. He was educated at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he studied English literature and became interested in the occult. In 1898, he joined the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, a secret society dedicated to the study and practice of the occult. Crowley quickly rose through the ranks of the organization, becoming a master of the third degree and a member of its inner circle, the Order of the Inner Light.

Crowley's time with the Golden Dawn was marked by conflict and controversy. He was accused of undermining the authority of the organization's leaders and was eventually expelled in 1900. This event marked the beginning of Crowley's journey into the darker side of the occult, as he sought out other secret societies and esoteric practices.

In 1904, Crowley claimed to have received a revelation from a divine being he called Aiwass. This revelation, known as The Book of the Law, became the cornerstone of Crowley's spiritual philosophy and his claim to be the prophet of a new age. The Book of the Law outlines a new religion called Thelema, which emphasizes individualism, self-expression, and the pursuit of personal will.

Crowley became the leader of the Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO) in 1910. The OTO was a secret society dedicated to the study and practice of the occult, and it was heavily influenced by Crowley's teachings. Under his leadership, the OTO grew in membership and influence, with branches in various countries around the world. Crowley also established his own mystical order, the A∴A∴, which was dedicated to the study and practice of the occult and was heavily influenced by Thelema.

Crowley's teachings and practices were controversial and often misunderstood. He was accused of promoting sexual deviancy and drug use, and his philosophy was often associated with black magic and the darker side of the occult. Despite these accusations, Crowley's influence continued to grow, and his writings and teachings continue to be studied and debated by scholars and practitioners of the occult to this day.

Crowley's personal life was also marked by controversy and scandal. He was married several times and had numerous affairs, often with both men and women. He was a heavy user of drugs, particularly opium and cocaine, and his use of these substances was often linked to his mystical practices. He also had a reputation for being abrasive and confrontational, and he was known for his unconventional lifestyle and beliefs.

Crowley's legacy as a mystic, philosopher, and practitioner of the occult is complex and multifaceted. His teachings and practices continue to be studied and debated by scholars and practitioners of the occult, and his influence can be seen in various forms of modern spirituality and counterculture. While he remains a controversial figure, there is no denying the impact that he has had on the world of the occult and on modern spirituality more broadly.

In conclusion, Aleister Crowley was a complex and enigmatic figure whose influence continues to be felt to this day. His teachings and practices were controversial and often misunderstood, but they have left an indelible mark on the world of the occult and on modern spirituality more broadly.

