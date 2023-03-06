The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women

In the early 20th century, radium was a highly sought-after substance due to its ability to emit a bright, glowing light. It was used in a variety of products, including watches, clocks, and other instruments that needed to be read in the dark. This led to the creation of many factories that employed young women to paint these items with radium-based paint.

Photo by Jameson

One such factory was the United States Radium Corporation in New Jersey. In 1917, a group of women were hired to work there, tasked with painting the dials of watches with radium paint. These women soon became known as the "Radium Girls".

At first, the job seemed like a dream come true for the young women, who were paid well and had the opportunity to work with a substance that was believed to have healing properties. They were told that the radium paint was harmless and were even encouraged to put the paintbrushes in their mouths to create a fine point.

However, as time went on, the women began to experience strange symptoms, including loss of appetite, fatigue, and toothaches. They also started to develop a mysterious illness known as radium poisoning, which caused their bones to deteriorate and led to excruciating pain.

Despite their worsening condition, the company refused to acknowledge the dangers of radium and even went so far as to actively conceal them. The Radium Girls were told that they were suffering from syphilis or other sexually transmitted diseases, and were often sent away with little to no compensation.

It wasn't until a group of scientists and activists began to investigate the issue that the truth about radium poisoning came to light. The Radium Girls had unknowingly been ingesting large amounts of radium every day, and their employers had been well aware of the risks.

In 1927, a group of the Radium Girls sued their former employer, the United States Radium Corporation, for damages. The case was a landmark moment in workers' rights and occupational health and safety, and helped to establish the right of employees to sue their employers for compensation for work-related illnesses.

Despite their victory in court, many of the Radium Girls suffered lifelong effects from their exposure to radium. Some lost their teeth and jaws, while others developed cancer or other illnesses. In the years following the trial, many more women came forward with similar stories of radium poisoning, leading to increased awareness of the dangers of the substance and the need for better workplace safety regulations.

The story of the Radium Girls is a dark chapter in American history, but it also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of workers' rights and the need for companies to prioritize the health and safety of their employees. The women who suffered at the hands of their employers may have been forgotten by history, but their legacy lives on in the laws and regulations that were put in place to protect future generations of workers.

In recent years, there has been renewed interest in the story of the Radium Girls, with books, films, and even a stage play exploring their experiences. Their story serves as a cautionary tale for the dangers of unchecked corporate greed and the importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions.

In conclusion, the story of the Radium Girls is a powerful and tragic reminder of the need for workplace safety and the importance of workers' rights. The young women who worked at the United States Radium Corporation may have suffered unimaginable pain and hardship, but their legacy lives on in the laws and regulations that were put in place to protect future generations. Their story serves as a warning to all of us to remain vigilant in the fight for justice and to never forget the sacrifices of those who came before us.