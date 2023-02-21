Myron Avery: The Story Of The Bully Who Built a Trail

Myron Avery is known as the "Bully Who Built a Trail" due to his relentless pursuit of building the Appalachian Trail, a 2,200-mile hiking trail that stretches from Maine to Georgia. Avery was a divisive figure, who could be both charismatic and intimidating, and his contributions to the trail were both remarkable and controversial.

Photo by Jude

Avery was born in 1899 in Lubec, Maine, and grew up in an affluent family. He was an intelligent and driven young man, who showed early promise as a scholar and athlete. In 1921, he graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in engineering, and went on to work for a number of large construction companies.

In 1929, Avery became involved with the Appalachian Trail, which at that time was little more than a rough network of paths and trails that had been pieced together over the years. Avery quickly became obsessed with the trail, and began to dedicate all of his time and energy to improving it.

At first, Avery was a popular and charismatic figure among the trail's supporters. He was a tireless worker, who was always willing to lend a hand or offer advice. But as he became more deeply involved with the trail, he began to show a more contentious side.

Avery was known for his uncompromising personality, and his tendency to dominate those around him. He would often shout down his opponents in public meetings, and was known to use his considerable wealth and influence to bully others into submission.

Despite his abrasive personality, Avery was able to achieve some remarkable successes in his quest to build the Appalachian Trail. He led the charge to establish the trail as a protected wilderness area, and was instrumental in securing federal funding for its development.

Under Avery's leadership, the Appalachian Trail grew from a rough and poorly maintained network of paths, to a well-marked and well-maintained hiking trail that was accessible to millions of people. His tireless efforts helped to transform the trail into a national treasure, enjoyed by millions of hikers and outdoor enthusiasts each year.

However, Avery's legacy is not without controversy. Some have accused him of taking credit for the work of others, and of using his power and influence to dominate the trail's development. Others have criticized his brusque and abrasive personality, and have suggested that his leadership style was more suited to the business world than the world of conservation and environmentalism.

Despite these criticisms, it is clear that Avery's contributions to the Appalachian Trail were remarkable. His unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of his goals helped to create one of the most beloved and iconic hiking trails in the world.

Today, the Appalachian Trail is a testament to Avery's legacy, and to the power of individual action to create positive change. It is a reminder that even the most daunting challenges can be overcome with grit, determination, and a little bit of hard work.

Avery's legacy also serves as a cautionary tale, however. His abrasive personality and confrontational leadership style demonstrate the importance of collaboration and cooperation in achieving lasting change. While Avery was able to achieve remarkable success in his pursuit of the Appalachian Trail, his legacy is marred by controversy and division.

As we face new and pressing challenges in the 21st century, Avery's legacy offers both inspiration and caution. It reminds us of the incredible power of individual action to create positive change, but also of the importance of working collaboratively and cooperatively in pursuit of our goals.

Ultimately, Myron Avery's legacy is one of remarkable achievement, but also of controversy and division. His contributions to the Appalachian Trail were undeniable, but his confrontational leadership style and abrasive personality make him a complex and sometimes difficult figure to fully appreciate.

Nevertheless, Avery's tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to the Appalachian Trail serve as an inspiration to all those who seek to create positive change in the world. His legacy reminds us that even the most daunting challenges can be overcome with persistence and determination, and that the power of one individual to make a difference should never be underestimated.

As we continue to face pressing challenges in the world today, from environmental degradation to social injustice, we can look to Avery's legacy for inspiration and guidance. His example demonstrates the importance of a clear vision, unwavering dedication, and the willingness to stand up for what is right, even in the face of opposition.

At the same time, Avery's legacy also reminds us of the importance of humility and cooperation. While his contributions to the Appalachian Trail were remarkable, they were also the result of countless hours of collaborative effort from a dedicated community of trail builders, volunteers, and supporters.

In many ways, Myron Avery's story is a quintessentially American tale. It is a story of hard work, perseverance, and the power of individual action to create positive change. It is a reminder that the American spirit of innovation and determination is alive and well, and that we all have the power to make a difference in the world, no matter how big or small our contributions may be.

As we look to the future, we can draw strength and inspiration from Avery's legacy. We can rededicate ourselves to the pursuit of worthy goals, and commit to working collaboratively and cooperatively with others to achieve positive change. And we can take pride in the knowledge that, like Myron Avery before us, we have the power to make a difference in the world, one step at a time.