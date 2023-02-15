The Untold Story of Fortress Monroe and the Ending of Slavery in America

In the early years of the American Civil War, Union General Benjamin Butler occupied a fort on a small peninsula in Virginia known as Fortress Monroe. The fort had been built in the early 1800s to protect the entrance to the Chesapeake Bay, but it would become the site of one of the most important events in the history of slavery in America.

Photo by civics

Butler had been sent to Fortress Monroe to command Union forces in the region and to maintain control of the fort. But as he settled into his new command, he began to receive an influx of enslaved people who were escaping from nearby plantations.

At the time, the law of the land held that any enslaved person who escaped to Union lines should be returned to their owner. But Butler was a savvy lawyer and he saw an opportunity to interpret the law in a way that would help the Union cause.

Butler argued that the enslaved people who sought refuge at Fortress Monroe were "contraband of war." In other words, they were property that had been used to aid the Confederate war effort and could be seized as spoils of war. This interpretation allowed Butler to offer protection to the escaped slaves, and soon the fort became a haven for thousands of enslaved people seeking freedom.

The influx of enslaved people at Fortress Monroe posed a logistical challenge for Butler and his troops. The fort was never designed to house large numbers of people, let alone people who had been living in bondage. But Butler was determined to make the best of the situation.

He set up a system of food distribution, housing, and medical care for the escaped slaves. He also put them to work, assigning them jobs around the fort that were essential to its operation. This system worked so well that it became a model for other Union commanders in the region.

The presence of so many escaped slaves at Fortress Monroe did not go unnoticed by the Confederacy. In fact, Confederate General John B. Magruder attempted to retake the fort in 1861, but he was repelled by Union forces.

As the war continued, the number of enslaved people seeking refuge at Fortress Monroe continued to grow. In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln visited the fort and met with Butler to discuss the "contraband" issue. After their meeting, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that all enslaved people in the Confederate states "shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free."

The Emancipation Proclamation did not immediately free all enslaved people in America, but it was a significant step towards the end of slavery. And it was the contraband policy at Fortress Monroe that helped set the stage for this historic moment.

After the war ended, many of the escaped slaves who had sought refuge at Fortress Monroe remained in the area. Some joined the Union army and fought in battles against the Confederacy. Others established communities and businesses in the area, including the city of Hampton, Virginia, which was founded by a group of formerly enslaved people.

Today, the site of Fortress Monroe is a National Monument and Historic Site. Visitors can tour the fort and learn about its role in the ending of slavery in America. The fort is also home to the Contraband Historical Society, which works to preserve the history of the enslaved people who sought refuge there.

The untold story of Fortress Monroe and the ending of slavery in America is a powerful reminder of the ingenuity and bravery of those who fought to end the institution of slavery. It is also a testament to the resilience and determination of the enslaved people who sought freedom at any cost.

As we reflect on the history of slavery in America, it is important to remember the contributions of individuals like General Butler, who saw an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those who had been denied their freedom. And it is equally important to remember the contributions of the formerly enslaved people who sought refuge at Fortress Monroe and other Union lines. These individuals risked everything to pursue freedom and to make a better life for themselves and their families.

Their legacy lives on in the generations of Americans who have followed them, and who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the promise of freedom and equality is upheld for all people, regardless of their race or background.

But the story of Fortress Monroe is also a reminder that the end of slavery did not come easily or without sacrifice. It was the result of a long and difficult struggle that involved countless individuals and communities across the country.

As we continue to grapple with the legacy of slavery and its ongoing impact on American society, it is essential that we honor the memory of those who fought against it and the sacrifices they made to secure a better future for all.

The story of Fortress Monroe is just one example of the many untold stories of American history that are waiting to be discovered and shared. Through learning about the past, we can gain a deeper understanding of the present and chart a course for a more just and equitable future.

In the end, the story of Fortress Monroe and the ending of slavery in America is a testament to the power of individual action and collective struggle. It is a reminder that change is possible, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles, when we work together and stay true to our principles.

And it is a call to action for all of us to continue the work of building a more just and equitable society, where the promise of freedom and equality is upheld for all people, regardless of their race, gender, or background.