African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Ideals

Maiya Devi Dahal

In the early days of America, the ideals of liberty, freedom, and democracy were being established. However, it was not just the Founding Fathers who were responsible for expanding these ideas. African founders, specifically enslaved people, played a crucial role in the development of these ideals.

Frederick Douglass as a young man.Photo byEonis

It all started in the early 1600s, when the first African slaves were brought to the shores of America. These individuals were stripped of their rights, their culture, and their identity. However, they refused to be reduced to mere objects. Instead, they used their resilience and strength to build a new culture that would eventually become the foundation of American society.

One of the most significant examples of this is the creation of African American music. Slaves used their voices and their bodies to create music that would become a vital part of American culture. They combined their African heritage with the music of their oppressors to create something entirely new. This fusion of cultures would lead to the creation of jazz, blues, and other genres that would go on to influence the entire world.

Slaves also played a vital role in the development of American agriculture. They brought with them the knowledge and techniques of their homeland and used them to cultivate crops in America. They used their knowledge of irrigation, crop rotation, and other techniques to make American agriculture more efficient and productive. Their contributions allowed America to become a major agricultural power, and their legacy is still felt today.

In addition to their contributions to agriculture and music, enslaved people also played a significant role in the fight for American independence. Many slaves fought alongside their owners during the Revolutionary War, despite the fact that they were not granted the same rights as their white counterparts. These slaves played a crucial role in the success of the American Revolution, and their bravery and sacrifice helped to pave the way for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Despite their immense contributions, slaves were not recognized as full citizens until the passage of the 14th Amendment in 1868. Even then, they still faced discrimination and oppression. However, their contributions to American culture and society cannot be overstated. They expanded the ideals of liberty and democracy, and their legacy continues to shape the country to this day.

The most important African founder was a man named Frederick Douglass. Born into slavery, Douglass learned to read and write while still enslaved. He eventually escaped to the North and became one of the most prominent abolitionists of his time. Douglass's writings and speeches were instrumental in the fight against slavery, and his legacy continues to inspire people to this day.

Another important figure in African American history was Harriet Tubman. Born into slavery, Tubman escaped and went on to become a conductor on the Underground Railroad, leading hundreds of slaves to freedom. She also worked as a nurse, a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War, and an advocate for women's suffrage. Tubman's bravery and dedication to the cause of freedom helped to expand the ideals of democracy and liberty.

In addition to these well-known figures, countless other enslaved people made important contributions to American society. They built homes and communities, created art and music, and worked tirelessly to improve their own lives and the lives of those around them. Their legacy continues to shape the country to this day, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their contributions.

The contributions of African founders are often overlooked or marginalized in mainstream American history. However, their legacy is too important to be ignored. Without their contributions, American society would not be what it is today. It is important that we recognize the importance of their contributions and work to ensure that their stories are told and their legacies are honored.

Furthermore, the story of African founders serves as a reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the development of any society. America is a nation of immigrants, and the contributions of individuals from all backgrounds are what have made this country great. It is important that we continue to embrace diversity and inclusion in all aspects of American life, from education to politics to culture.

Finally, the story of African founders is a testament to the power of the human spirit. Despite facing unimaginable challenges and obstacles, enslaved people were able to build a new culture and contribute to the development of American society. Their resilience, strength, and determination continue to inspire people to this day, and serve as a reminder of the human potential for greatness in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, the story of African founders is a story of resilience, strength, and determination. Despite facing immense challenges and obstacles, enslaved people were able to make significant contributions to American society and culture. Their legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusion, and the power of the human spirit to overcome adversity. It is important that we continue to honor and recognize their contributions, and work to ensure that their stories are told and their legacies are remembered.

