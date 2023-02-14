Hitler's Children: Sons and Daughters of Third Reich Leaders

The children of Nazi leaders were born into a world of privilege and power. They grew up surrounded by the trappings of wealth and prestige, and were taught to believe in the superiority of the Aryan race. But when the war ended, many of these children were left to grapple with the legacy of their parents' crimes.

In the book "Hitler's Children: Sons and Daughters of Third Reich Leaders," author Gerald Posner examines the lives of some of the most notorious children of the Nazi regime. He tells the stories of people like Gudrun Himmler, daughter of SS leader Heinrich Himmler, and Martin Bormann Jr., son of Hitler's right-hand man Martin Bormann. Through interviews and archival research, Posner explores the struggles these individuals faced as they came to terms with their family history.

For many of these children, the process of confronting their parents' legacy was painful and difficult. Some, like Gudrun Himmler, chose to embrace their family history, defending their parents' actions and even attending far-right political rallies. Others, like Rainer Hoess, grandson of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoess, felt a deep sense of shame and guilt about their family's role in the Holocaust.

One of the most compelling stories in the book is that of Niklas Frank, son of Hans Frank, Governor-General of occupied Poland. After the war, Niklas struggled to come to terms with his father's role in the Holocaust, eventually publishing a book called "Der Vater" (The Father) in which he excoriated his father's actions and declared his own disgust with the Nazi regime. In the book, he writes, "My father was a war criminal. He was one of the worst human beings who ever lived."

Posner also explores the impact of growing up in the shadow of the Nazi regime on the children of lesser-known figures. He tells the story of Rainer von Schirach, son of Hitler Youth leader Baldur von Schirach, who struggled to find a place in postwar Germany as a result of his father's actions. He also profiles the children of lesser-known SS officers, many of whom were raised in the belief that their fathers were heroes, only to learn the truth about their role in the Holocaust as they grew older.

Throughout the book, Posner grapples with the question of how much responsibility the children of Nazi leaders bear for their parents' crimes. He recognizes that many of these individuals were born after the war, and therefore could not have been directly involved in the atrocities committed by their parents. But he also acknowledges that the legacy of the Nazi regime has had a profound impact on their lives, and that they must grapple with the role their parents played in perpetrating one of the greatest atrocities in human history.

Posner's book also highlights the ways in which the children of Nazi leaders have grappled with their family histories in different ways. Some have tried to distance themselves from their parents' actions, while others have tried to understand and come to terms with their legacy. In some cases, the children of Nazi leaders have sought out ways to make amends for their family's role in the Holocaust.

For example, Bettina Goering, great-niece of Hermann Goering, has spent much of her life trying to distance herself from her family's legacy. She changed her last name and moved to the United States, where she has become an advocate for animal rights. On the other hand, Niklas Frank has spent much of his life speaking out against his father's crimes, and has become a vocal critic of far-right politics in Germany.

Posner's book also raises important questions about the ways in which the children of Nazi leaders have been treated by society. In some cases, these individuals have been ostracized and shunned because of their family history. For example, Rainer von Schirach has spoken about the difficulty he faced in Germany as a result of his father's actions. In other cases, however, the children of Nazi leaders have been able to use their family connections to their advantage. For example, Gudrun Himmler was able to secure a job at the Bavarian State Library in Munich, despite her family history.

Overall, "Hitler's Children" is a powerful and thought-provoking book that sheds light on a little-explored aspect of the legacy of the Nazi regime. It is a testament to the power of family and the ways in which the actions of one generation can have a profound impact on the lives of the next. By examining the lives of the children of Nazi leaders, Posner offers a unique perspective on the human cost of one of the darkest periods in human history, and raises important questions about the nature of guilt, responsibility, and redemption.

