The Healing Arts: Spiritual Mumbo-Jumbo In The Ancient World

The healing arts of the ancient world have been shrouded in a mixture of medical science and spiritual mumbo-jumbo for centuries. Ancient remedies and prescriptions for the sick have been passed down through generations, though their obscure origins remain largely unknown to modern scholars. Major world cultures had their own unique means of treating disease, some more effective than others - but many with the worst fatal outcomes. The placebo effect has proven time and again that sometimes the best useless remedy is simply one's belief in it.

Photo by André

The healing arts and spiritual mumbo-jumbo in the ancient world had their own particular methods of dealing with medical ailments, such as divination and trance states to ward off malevolent spirits. The earliest derisive descriptions of these practices began in colonial times when a small number of diviners were able to credulously convince clients that their services could be beneficial. Anthropologists looking back on these times have theorized that this was due largely to the perceived power of the spirit world and rituals conducted by those qualified in such matters. Although there is no denying it was a primitive approach, it was one which seemed to work for some people at certain points in history.

This is the concept of universal consciousness, which was first defined by Harvey as Animism. This is a branch of religious studies that focused on the belief that all objects had an animating spirit, and that wise people could interact with these spirits in order to gain insight and inspiration from others. This idea has been studied by scholars like Graham Harvey, who have suggested whereby objects can be imbued with spiritual significance and have the power to influence thought processes. Though this may seem like mere mumbo-jumbo to modern sensibilities, it was seen as a legitimate form of healing in ancient times; one which provided comfort and assurance for those looking for answers.

The term "mumbo jumbo" is often used to refer to language or actions that are perceived as meaningless, confusing, or difficult to understand. It is often used to describe things that are seen as superstitious, religious, or mystical in nature, and may be used in a derogatory way to dismiss these things as being without value or substance.

Healers and doctors worked together to support each other, learning from one another and teaching their students the art of healing. They believed that energy was sort of like a force that could be used to help people heal. Healers were considered essential parts of the community, as they were seen as having a special ability to sense and understand what others needed in order to heal. Through the work of these ancient healers, people found comfort in knowing they had someone who could provide them with care and assistance when needed.

In ancient Greece, for example, the healing arts and spiritual mumbo-jumbo was quintessential example of people trying to reach a high state of perfect peace. The ancient Greeks used music and sound as a form of medicine, believing that it had the power to heal both body and mind. Music was thought to have incredible potential in unlocking peace and harmony within one's life. Other forms of healing included aromatherapy, massage therapy, herbal remedies, dietary changes, and spiritual practices such as prayer or meditation.

In the ancient world, healing dreams were believed to be of great significance and common remedies often involved animal excrement. In early cultures such as Egypt, Mesopotamia, and India, patient care also included music and rhythm. A wide palette of colors was used for healing purposes, particularly for skin ailments. Music played a significant role in many ancient cultures as it was believed to have therapeutic effects on both body and mind. In times past, healers had a very important role in society and their powers were seen as almost magical.