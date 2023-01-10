Mongol: The Rise of Genghis Khan

Genghis Khan was an important figure in Mongolian history and is known as one of the greatest military leaders in history. He was born to a Mongol royal family, the Borjigin clan, around 1162. His early life is mostly unknown, but it's believed he was fostered by a Tatar chieftain after his father's death. Genghis Khan eventually unified the nomadic tribes of North Central Mongolia and became their leader in 1206. The secret history of Mongols written by Rashid-al-Din Vatvat provides some insight into Genghis Khan's life and career before his death in 1227. It is the oldest known work about him that documents events from his childhood until the end of his rule.

Photo by MBVisign

But before Genghis Khan, there was Temujin, a young boy born in the Mongol steppe to his father Yesuhei of the Borjigin tribe. The date and place of his birth are unknown but Mongol folklore claims he was born with a blood clot clutched in his fist, an omen of greatness that was later confirmed by important shamans who determined he would become a leader. Temujin had two older brothers, Belgutei and Hasar. He also had two half-brothers from his father's previous marriage and six half-siblings from different mothers. With so many siblings vying for power over their small family unit, Temujin quickly learned how to lead and fight for what he wanted at an early age. As they grew older they united several Mongol tribes under their rule with Temujin as the leader – thus beginning Genghis Khan's legacy as ruler of the Mongols. His brother Khasar became second in command while his oldest son Jochi handled most military matters. Together they conquered more lands until all Mongol tribes were united under one banner – that of Genghis Khan's rule. This union formed the basis for modern Mongolia and went on to shape world history through its expansive empire-building across Asia and into Europe during its Golden Age under Kublai Khan (Genghis' grandson).

Genghis Khan is widely considered to be one of the greatest military commanders in history. He rose to power in the early 13th century and led a sustained Mongol invasion across much of Eurasia, conquering many lands and peoples along the way. His most famous conquest was that of the Khwarezmid Empire, which was then ruled by Shah Ala ad-Din Muhammad II. Genghis Khan's spectacular campaign against this magnificent capital resulted in one of the largest massacres in recorded history - at least 700,000 people were killed during his siege. The Tanguts also fell to the Mongols during their conquests, resulting in yet another chapter being written into Mongolian history.

Genghis Khan's early life was marked by tragedy. His father, Yesugei, ruler of the Borjigin clan, died when Genghis was only nine years old and his family was driven out of their homeland by the rival Tayichiud clan. Following his father's death, Genghis Khan rose to lead the Borjigin clan and avenge his family's exile. He succeeded in overthrowing Qutula Khan, the leader of the ruling clan at that time