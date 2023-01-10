Hecate: Goddess of Witches, Dark Mother And Keeper Of The Keys

Hecate is the mysterious triple-bodied Greek goddess of witchcraft, magick, and spellcraft. She is the patron goddess of witches throughout ancient Greece and was known as a great keeper of keys. Hecate was also known to be associated with the underworld, while her sister Asteria represented the stars. Great Hecate was revered in Greek times for her powers over witchcraft and magic.

Hecate is a Greek goddess associated with witchcraft, crossroads, and the underworld. She is often depicted as having three bodies, representing her role as a triple goddess. In Greek mythology, Hecate was the daughter of the Titans Perses and Asteria and was considered to be a powerful and fearsome deity. She was associated with magic, ghosts, and the protection of the home. Hecate was also known as the "Keeper of Keys," as she held the keys to the underworld and was often invoked by those seeking to unlock hidden knowledge or secrets.

She is a triple deity and was the goddess of night. She is said to have been born from the union between Nymph Asteria, daughter of Titan Perses, and the god Zeus. Throughout Greek mythology, she has many similarities to other deities such as Artemis and Selene as they all share similar attributes in Greek pottery. Hecate had dominion over many aspects of life including magic, moonlight, night time, sorcery, and ghosts. She was often seen presiding over wedding ceremonies in her role as a guardian goddess who protected women's rights within marriage.

Her powers were also associated with necromancy which involved raising spirits from the dead through magickal rituals. In Greek mythology, Hecate is described as having three heads – sometimes depicted with dogs – representing her triple aspect. This reflects her power over different areas such as crossroads (guiding people’s paths), caves (the underworld), and mountains (spirituality). Her association with Nymph Asteria was important in understanding her importance within Greek mythology; they both shared similar attributes such as having dominion over magic and magickal creatures like ghosts or spirits.

Hecate was often depicted as a triple-bodied goddess, sometimes with two heads and three bodies, or three distinct bodies. She was the goddess of witchcraft and keeper of keys; her nocturnal nature made her an important figure to the ancient Greeks who believed that Hecate could influence their religious beliefs by lending them magical power. Hecate is an indigenous Greek goddess, dating back to at least the 5th century BCE when she was mentioned in Homer’s ‘Iliad’.

Her role in Greek religion has been debated ever since, with some believing she is a moon deity while others believe she is associated with sorcery and necromancy. Interestingly enough, unusual rituals have been attributed to Hecate since then; it has been said that those who wish to invoke her must do so during a full moon or nighttime ritual for maximum effect. Her influence over witchcraft lends credence to this claim; it would appear that Hecate had - and still does - hold a special place in the hearts of many people who practice magic today.

She is known as a witch ally and has been worshipped since ancient Greece. As such, she is an ally to many witches, providing them with knowledge on various poisonous plants and various animals that can be used for ceremonial rituals. Hecate was worshiped by the Greeks from the fifth century BCE onwards; she is often associated with private spaces, female initiation rituals, and her own superb knowledge of magic.

She's also linked to the moon and night-time - symbols of sorcery and ghosts - as well as necromancy. Her presence in stories throughout history makes it clear why she continues to be honored by modern practitioners of witchcraft; her power over these realms has remained strong for centuries. From protecting people against evil forces to opening up hidden doors in our minds, Hecate's legacy lives on today.